Real Madrid target ex-Liverpool star after Arsenal bid £55m – Jude Bellingham is a close friend

Real Madrid are showing ‘great interest’ in signing a former Liverpool star who’s been the subject of a failed £55m bid from Arsenal, while the Reds possess a buy-back clause, according to reports.

Real Madrid are once again grappling with being second in a two-horse race in Spain. Realistically, only they and Barcelona can win LaLiga these days, and over the past two seasons, it’s been Barca both times.

Hansi Flick’s side have roared out of the gate once again this year, winning seven from seven and scoring 31 goals at an average of roughly 4.4 goals per game.

An area of weakness at the Bernabeu right now is in defence, with the arrivals of Trent Alexander-Arnold, Dean Huijsen and Alvaro Carreras two summers ago failing to convince.

Real went again for more defenders in the summer just gone, adding Denzel Dumfries, Ibrahima Konate and Marc Cucurella to the mix, but per Mundo Deportivo, Jose Mourinho wants one more centre-back.

And according to German outlet BILD, the player in their sights is former Liverpool defender, Jarell Quansah, who currently stars for Bayer Leverkusen.

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Real Madrid want to sign Jarell Quansah

The report stated: ‘As reported by SPORT BILD, Real Madrid are showing great interest in Quansah, who joined Bayer Leverkusen from Liverpool for a record transfer fee of €35 million after winning the 2025 UEFA European Under-21 Championship.

‘Quansah signed a contract until 2030 and, while playing for Leverkusen, became England’s 1297th full international.

‘Jude Bellingham (23) plays for Real Madrid – he is a close friend of Quansah’s on the national team.

‘The Spanish club are scouting Bayer’s defensive star very closely. The reason: Real Madrid will likely need at least two new defenders next summer.’

The report also revealed Arsenal tried and failed with a €65m / £55m bid for Quansah over the summer, with the rejection ultimately leading the Gunners to sign Ezri Konsa instead.

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Liverpool, meanwhile, could pose a problem for Real Madrid by way of a buy-back clause.

The Reds can re-sign the versatile Quansah, and per the Liverpool Echo, the amount written into the clause reduces next summer.

It’s believed the clause is currently set at a hefty €80m / £70m, but once the 2027 summer window rolls around, it drops to €60m / £52m.

As such, Liverpool may be tempted to activate that option for a player who has taken his game to new heights since playing regularly at Leverkusen.

The summer of 2027 could also be the time when Virgil van Dijk departs, with the great Dutchman’s existing deal due to expire at that time. If Van Dijk does leave, Liverpool would be in the market for a centre-back.