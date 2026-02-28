Eintracht Frankfurt midfielder Hugo Larsson, who has been linked with Real Madrid – copyright TEAMtalk

Real Madrid are interested in signing Hugo Larsson from Eintracht Frankfurt in the summer transfer window, according to a German report, which has revealed why Los Blancos president Florentino Perez is keen on bringing the midfielder to Estadio Bernabeu.

It is common knowledge that Real Madrid are determined to sign a new midfielder in the summer transfer window. Perez has finally realised that the current squad needs a player like Toni Kroos or Luka Modric to control the tempo from the middle of the park.

Among the midfielders that Madrid are keen on are Paris Saint-Germain star Vitinha and AZ Alkmaar ace Kees Smit.

According to Fussball Daten, Hugo Larsson has also emerged as a midfield target for Madrid in the summer transfer window.

The German news outlet has claimed that Eintracht want €65million (£57m, $77m) for the 21-year-old Sweden international midfielder.

Larsson has been on the books of the Bundesliga club since the summer of 2023 and is under contract until 2029.

The 21-year-old has established himself as one of the best young midfielders in Europe, with his nine goals and seven assists in 110 appearances for Eintracht underlining his quality.

Fussball Daten has noted: ‘In Spain, Real Madrid have identified Larsson as a top candidate for their next-generation midfield overhaul.

‘Given the age of some of their stars, his profile as a versatile midfielder fits perfectly into Florentino Perez’s long-term vision.’

The report has added: ‘Statistically, Larsson is in a league of his own.

‘Averaging 12.4 kilometres per game, his work rate is virtually unmatched in the Bundesliga.

‘Whether playing as a deep-lying playmaker or a dynamic number eight, his composure under pressure makes him a plug-and-play player for any top team. ‘

Hugo Larsson turned down Saudi Pro League move

There is interest in Larsson from Arsenal and Liverpool, too, and it is only a matter of time before the Sweden international leaves Frankfurt for a bigger club.

It is not going to be in the Saudi Pro League, though, with the youngster revealing that he turned down a move to Saudi Arabia last summer.

Larsson told Swedish outlet Fotbollskanalen in September 2024: “They showed interest towards the end of the window.

“It was interesting to listen and let your mind wander a bit.

“But quite quickly, I felt that I wanted to stay and play in Europe for a while longer.

“It was fun to listen to, but nothing more than that.

“I called my mom and got a scolding for even thinking about it.

“She said: ‘No no no, you’re not doing that!’ And a bit more on top of that.

“She has her dreams of her son in Europe. That was a bit fun.

“I just didn’t feel ready to do that yet. There were a lot of thoughts that night, for sure.”

Regarding a move to another club in Europe, Larsson said: “It was pretty quiet.

“Something came up, but nothing I felt was what I wanted or in any way better than Frankfurt.

“I’m really happy there, we have the Champions League this season, and in a way I’ve taken on an even more important role.

“It would take something very big and very good for me to look in another direction, and that didn’t happen.”

