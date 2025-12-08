Real Madrid are reportedly ready to make a closer-to-home appointment if they decide to part company with Xabi Alonso, who is expected to be shown the door if the Spanish giants are beaten by Manchester City in the Champions League, while not all the blame is being put on the Bernabeu boss in a damning indictment of the players as well.

Defeat to former Barcelona boss Pep Guardiola on Wednesday would spell disaster for Alonso, according to reports in Spain, with Real having endured a disastrous month. The news comes amid claims that all is not well between the former Bayer Leverkusen chief and his squad.

Real ready to turn to Arbeloa

With Alonso’s position appearing increasingly tenuous, a number of potential candidates have been floated as potential replacements, including the likes of Zinedine Zidane and Jurgen Klopp.

However, The Athletic reports that former Real and Liverpool defender Alvaro Arbeloa could be the man who ends up taking the reins.

Arbeloa’s playing career came to an end in 2017, and he has subsequently served in various coaching roles at Real, having initially joined the club when he was a teenager.

The 42-year-old has been in charge of the club’s reserve team, Real Madrid Castilla, who feature in the third tier of Spanish football, since May.

It’s reported that the job Arbeloa has done with the club’s younger talent, coupled with his progressive playing style, has made a big impression on Real’s hierarchy.

It now just remains to be seen whether Alonso can cling onto his job and get a result against City on Wednesday night.

Real Madrid stars accused of ‘disorder’

Former Athletic Bilbao and Spain midfielder Julen Guerrero claims that Xabi Alonso should not be taking all the heat for Real Madrid’s recent struggles.

A run of just two wins in their last seven outings in all competitions has seen the knives come out for Alonso, but Guerrero has also pointed the finger at the players.

Speaking to radio program Estadio Noche (via Onda Cero), Guerrero claimed that the problem is not tactical and that it’s the players’ mentality and lack of unity.

“As long as he [Alonso] doesn’t control all the egos, and the players don’t put themselves at the service of what the coach decides, it’s going to be difficult,” Guerrero said.

“You see a team with a certain disorder. I think Xabi Alonso is a bit conditioned by everything that has happened. I don’t know if all the players are committed, and you see a lot of disorder that drives the players crazy. In the end, each one is fighting his own war.

“There is a lack of commitment from everyone; the players have to put themselves at the service of the team, and they are not doing it.”

Jose Reyes called up to Real training as injuries bite

Real Madrid will go into the Man City clash with as many as seven players missing as Dani Carvajal, David Alaba, Dean Huijsen, Eder Militao, Eduardo Camavinga, Ferland Mendy, and Trent Alexander-Arnold are all unavailable.

Kylian Mbappe also has a fractured finger, while the trio of Jude Bellingham, Antonio Rudiger and Federico Valverde all have knocks. All four are expected to play, though.

Given the number of players missing and doubtful, Xabi Alonso called up youngster Jose Reyes Lopez to first-team training ahead of the clash, as per MARCA.

The 18-year-old is the son of the late former Arsenal and Real Madrid player, Jose Antonio Reyes.

The versatile forward is currently a part of the Juvenil A set-up at the Los Blancos’ academy and has previously trained with the senior side under Carlo Ancelotti.

It remains to be seen whether the talented youngster is added to the squad list for any of the upcoming matches, though, given Real’s current issues.

