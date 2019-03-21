Real Madrid target West Ham star as Hazard contingency plan

Real Madrid are reportedly considering a move for a West Ham star, if they fail to land top target Eden Hazard this summer.

The Spanish giants have been chasing the Belgian over a number of transfer windows, with rumours persisting that they will finally get their man come the end of the season.

Hazard has yet to sign a new deal at Stamford Bridge – despite previously stating how happy he is at Chelsea – and with Zinedine Zidane returning to the Bernabeu, talk of Real preparing a big-money bid the 28-year-old has ramped up.

The LaLiga outfit are reported to have made an initial offer for Hazard which, according to Sky Sports, is thought to have been in the region of £60million.

However, Chelsea rejected that and said that they would only entertain offers if that figure was doubled.

The Blues are also currently banned from the next two transfer windows and would be unable to bring in a replacement if they let Hazard leave.

And with that in mind, Real are said to have turned their attention to Hammers playmaker Felipe Anderson.

The Brazil international, who moved to the London Stadium in a £36m deal from Lazio last summer, has scored eight goals and laid on five assists in the Premier League this season, although his production has dropped since the turn of the year.

The report goes on to state that Anderson would cost somewhere in the region of £65m, a fee significantly less than what Chelsea want for Hazard.

