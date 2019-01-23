Real Madrid tell Chelsea how much they are willing to pay for star winger

Real Madrid have named the price they are willing to pay in order to sign Eden Hazard from Chelsea, according to a report.

It has been suggested that Chelsea will apparently demand upwards of £100million to sell Hazard this summer with the winger heavily linked with a move to Spain.

The Belgium star is out of contract in 18 months time and, according to a recent report in The Telegraph, we are reaching the point where all parties want the matter settled. Reports have suggested that Hazard wants a decision from Real Madrid by the end of this month whether they intend to bring him to the Bernabeu before next season.

According to a fresh report from Don Balon, Chelsea are holding out for a fee of £105million (€120m) if they are to part with Hazard this month.

On the contrary, Los Blancos are only ready to spend around £70m on the 28-year-old, which is well short of the Blues’ reported asking price.

Asked last month if his desire to go down in Chelsea history means he could stay at Stamford Bridge for the long haul, Hazard replied: “To be fair I’m just focused on the pitch, and we’ll see at the end of the season.”

