Real Madrid tempt Liverpool with midfield duo plus €100m for Salah

Liverpool’s interest in two Real Madrid midfielders will see the La Liga giants try tempt Jurgen Klopp by offering them the duo and an additional €100m in a bid to take Mohamed Salah to the Bernabeu.

That’s according to the latest far-fetched reports in the Spanish media, who believe Real are working themselves up into a frenzy in a bid to bring the Egyptian sensation to the reigning European champions this summer.

Salah, the newly-crowned PFA Player of the Year, has smashed in 41 goals in all competitions so far – and Diario Gol claims Real are putting together a €190m package that will offer Liverpool for the Egyptian.

According to the outlet, Real will allow Liverpool the chance to sign long-term target Dani Ceballos (rated at €50m) and veteran midfielder Luka Modric (valued at €40m) in addition to €100million in exchange for Salah.

Liverpool are, of course, highly unlikely to sanction such a deal, despite having very obvious interest in Ceballos in particular.

Though Jurgen Klopp is yet to officially comment on the player, the Spain Under-21 star is thought to be a long-term target for the Reds boss.

Interest in Modric also remains unconfirmed, though the player does look likely to leave the Bernabeu this summer with Real keen to cash in on him while the 33-year-old still retains some value.

Meanwhile, Salah’s compatriot Mido has again spoken out on the future of the Liverpool star, having advised him to quit Anfield.

Mido told ON Sport: “With all due respect to Liverpool and his fans, Salah should immediately accept any offer from Real Madrid or Barcelona.

“He has been amazing with Liverpool the entire season, and could be very useful in La Liga especially with Real Madrid who are suffering from Gareth Bale and Karim Benzema’s horrible form this season.

“With his quality and pace, it should be easy for him to make it in La Liga.

“I’ve been there for a while, and I can say that the likes of Salah have a huge chance to succeed alongside Cristiano Ronaldo and the stars of Real Madrid.”

As a footnote to the story, another Spanish publication, Don Balon, states that Cristiano Ronaldo is growing “increasingly confident” a deal for Salah will be struck this summer.

Want news and features on the Reds on your Facebook timeline? Like our dedicated Liverpool page.