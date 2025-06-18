Florian Wirtz with a Liverpool shirt Photoshopped on him and, inset, new Bayer Leverkusen coach Erik ten Hag

Real Madrid are reportedly mulling over scuppering Bayer Leverkusen’s plans to sign an ideal replacement for Liverpool-bound Florian Wirtz.

With Xabi Alonso getting confirmed as Madrid’s new manager and Wirtz agreeing on an Anfield move worth up to £116 million (€135.5m, $156m), Leverkusen have been left a bit short this summer.

The Spaniard’s successor, and former Manchester United boss, Erik ten Hag, is now looking for a suitable heir for the 22-year-old – although that is no mean task.

Madrid themselves are not short of options in the attacking midfielder department, with Jude Bellingham, Arda Guler, and Brahim Diaz all more than capable of playing in that position.

Despite that, they have the option to buy back Nico Paz from Como for just €8m this summer after inserting a clause in the €6m deal they struck with the Italian side back in 2024.

Now, journalist Florian Plettenberg states that Leverkusen are still interested in signing Paz, are in ongoing talks with his entourage, and he remains high on their shortlist to replace Wirtz.

He adds that Madrid can activate their bargain buy-back option, Como want to keep the 20-year-old as well, and a decision is expected soon.

Paz’s stock continues to rise

The Argentina international wasn’t given much of a chance to shine at Madrid but still managed two goals in eight appearances for the club.

The youngster played most of his football for Los Blancos’ reserve team, Real Madrid Castilla, before switching to Como for a modest fee.

His stock has risen greatly after an impressive season with Cesc Fabregas’ side, scoring six goals and adding nine assists in 35 appearances.

If he went back to Madrid, it is unlikely he would get much game time. It seems a big move may be on the cards one day for the 6ft 1in player, but getting regular minutes is key for his progress right now.

The Spanish giants reportedly retain a 50 per cent sell-on clause for Paz so they may have to decide on exercising their buy-back deal or hoping Como sell him for a big fee and they can cash in on that.

Wirtz, who seems set to join Liverpool this month, may be irreplacable but Paz may be a good player to start with.

