Real Madrid threaten Man Utd, Liverpool chances of signing sensational €60m defensive talent

Real Madrid have reportedly identified Lille wonderkid Leny Yoro as their preferred central defensive signing this summer in news that will come as a potential blow to both Manchester United and Liverpool.

The LaLiga giants have been plagued by defensive injuries this season, with Eder Militao and David Alaba both having spells out, while the latter, along with Antonio Rudiger, is already in his thirties.

Real’s plan was to sign a new centre-back in the summer of 2025, when both Alaba and Rudiger had just a year remaining on their contracts, but the injury issues have forced to bring that plan forward by a whole year.

Yoro has emerged as a target along with Sporting CP’s Goncalo Inacio and Benfica’s Antonio Silva, but it looks like the Lille man fits their overall agenda better.

Football Espana previously reported that Real have been tracking the 18-year-old for some time, although the French outfit are demanding in excess of €60million for his signature.

And now Marca states that Lille have been made aware of Real’s interest, as has the player himself.

The report adds that Yoro has been told that if he wants to move to the Bernabeu, he must avoid renewing his deal with Lille.

Real will then try to negotiate his price down, bearing in mind the young central defender’s current contract runs out in 2025.

Los Blancos will not have it easy in their chase for the player though, with United, Liverpool and also Manchester City said to hold an interest in the teenage talent.

United see Yoro as a player good enough to start straight away in the Premier League as they look to revamp their centre-back options under Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s watchful eye this summer.

Harry Maguire, Raphael Varane, Victor Lindelof and Jonny Evans could all be on their way at the end of the season, leaving the injury-prone Lisandro Martinez as the only senior option available to whoever is in charge of United next season.

Yoro viewed as Van Dijk successor at Liverpool

As for Liverpool, they view Yoro as a long-term replacement for Virgil van Dijk at Anfield, given they are already fairly well-stocked in the position.

Ibrahima Konate has shown his qualities this season, although his red card at Arsenal for two clumsy challenges was certainly not a true reflection of his form.

Joel Matip will be out of contract at the end of the season but is unlikely to play again this campaign anyway as he sits on the sidelines with an ACL injury.

The Reds do have solid back-up options in the form of Joe Gomez and Jarell Quansah, although what happens at Anfield beyond the summer is very much up in the air after Jurgen Klopp’s shock exit announcement.

But in terms of Yoro, Lille will be hoping as many clubs as possible are interested in the defender in order to potentially drive up his price in a bidding war.

The only issue for Real in that department is that Premier League clubs have more clout than the majority of their European rivals and would likely be able to offer Yoro a better financial package.

