Real Madrid set THREE conditions for Endrick loan deal – sources

Any club wishing to sign Endrick on a loan deal in the January transfer window will have to fulfil three conditions for Real Madrid, sources have told TEAMtalk, as calls grow over the Brazil international striker leaving the Santiago Bernabeu on a temporary basis.

Real Madrid striker Endrick is continuing to evaluate his January transfer plans and will soon begin listening to initial proposals.

The teenage Brazilian star was an unused sub again at the weekend in El Clasico against Barcelona at the Santiago Bernabeu, meaning that the 19-year-old striker has still not seen a minute of club football this season.

It is a situation that will lead to a loan agreement in the new year, but Endrick will be very careful about selecting his club.

Sources have told TEAMtalk that Real Madrid will ideally want Endrick’s salary covered and a loan fee as part of any switch in January.

It is also understood that financial demands will go hand-in-hand with the fact that there must be a clear indication of how Endrick will fit in at any new side.

Tottenham Hotspur, Everton and West Ham United are among clubs who will be looking for a forward, and it will soon become clear if any of those sides want to put themselves in the frame.

Representatives are getting a clear gauge on the situation so that he has good time to make a decision on whether to make a move to any English club.

While Manchester United are not an option for Endrick, TEAMtalk understand that there are other clubs in the Premier League who are keen on the striker.

Sources have told TEAMtalk’s transfer insider, Fraser Fletcher, that West Ham United are keen on a loan deal for Endrick.

Aston Villa are also interested in the Brazilian star, and are Brighton and Hove Albion, although the Seagulls would want a permanent option.

Endrick told to leave Real Madrid on loan

Endrick wants to be part of the Brazil squad for the 2026 World Cup finals next summer.

For that to happen, the striker needs to play regular first-team football, and it does not look likely that it will happen anytime soon.

Carlo Ancelotti, who managed Endrick at Real Madrid last season, is the Brazil manager, and the Italian legend will surely want players in his squad who are in form.

Former Real Madrid striker Alfonso Perez Munoz believes that Endrick needs to leave on loan.

Alfonso told AS: “Endrick was signed very young, but if Ancelotti didn’t use him and now Xabi Alonso doesn’t either, he’ll have to rethink his future to play, with the World Cup just around the corner.”

