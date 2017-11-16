Real Madrid to battle Chelsea for €100m Serie A hotshot

Chelsea are set to battle Real Madrid for the signing of €100m-rated Torino star Andrea Belotti, reports in Spain suggest.

According to Spanish paper Sport, Belotti is in fact Real’s number one target to reinforce the attack alongside Spurs star Harry Kane.

The striker has a €100million release clause, something which is attracting the La Liga side as he would likely cost significantly less than Kane.

The Italy international has been linked with a big-money move away from Turin since the summer, however president Urbano Cairo has stood firm on his asking price.

The Sun adds that Belotti is also still being monitored by Chelsea as Antonio Conte is keen on linking up with his countryman.

AC Milan were linked with a move for the 23-year-old in the summer, with rumours they could have snapped him up for €80million as the €100m clause only applies to clubs outside Serie A.

However, the Rossoneri instead chose to invest in Porto talent Andre Silva and Everton target Nikola Kalinic.

Like our dedicated Chelsea Facebook page.