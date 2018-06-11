Real Madrid to blow Man Utd out of the water with £132m bid for target

Real Madrid are reportedly ready to launch a €150m (£132m) bid for Sergej Milinkovic-Savic and blow Manchester United out of the water in the race for the Lazio star.

The Serbia midfielder is one of Europe’s most sought-after players and is being tipped to be a major star at the upcoming World Cup in Russia.

United, PSG and Juventus were said to be the frontrunners to land the 23-year-old, but Il Messaggero claims that Real are ready to meet the Biancocelecti’s £132m asking price for the player and will also pay an extra £18m in bonuses.

Milinkovic-Savic will also be offered a five-year deal worth £100,000-a-week by the La Liga giants.

Despite claiming a third successive Champions League triumph last month, Real lost coach Zinedine Zidane and are also looking to bring down the average age of their squad as they revamp their squad.

Milinkovic-Savic fits their profile perfectly and seems certain to leave Lazio this summer after they just missed out on Champions League football this season.

The report goes on to state that Lazio, who can name their terms for the player due to their strong financial position, would much sooner sell abroad rather than to rivals Juventus – leaving United, Real and PSG in strong positions.

However, it would appear that it is Real who have stolen a march over their rivals – although any decision over a move from Milinkovic-Savic will now have to wait until after the World Cup.

United, meanwhile, have been tipped to launch a summer swoop for talented Augsburg defender Philipp Max.

