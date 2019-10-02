Real Madrid to go on midweek scouting mission of deadly Euro trio

Real Madrid are to send scouts to Valencia’s Mestalla Stadium on Wednesday evening to watch Ajax trio Donny van de Beek, Hakim Ziyech and David Neres ahead of a potential January swoop, according to a report.

Madrid spent over £100m in the summer transfer window to bring in the likes of Eden Hazard and Eder Militao – among others – and while Zinedine Zidane’s side sit top of the La Liga table, they have been shaky in the Champions League.

Los Blancos were beaten 3-0 by Paris Saint-Germain at the Parc des Princes in their opening game before Club Brugge held on to claim a 2-2 draw at the Bernabeu on Tuesday evening.

According to Spanish outlet AS, Madrid are thinking about another splurge – this time in the upcoming winter transfer window – which could see them attempt to sign one of the three aforementioned Ajax stars.

Madrid are reportedly sending scouts to watch Van de Beek, Ziyech and Neres as Ajax face Valencia in their second group game of the Champions League.

The Ajax trio were influential alongside former stars Matthijs de Ligt and Frenkie de Jong in helping the Dutch side reach the semi-finals of Europe’s elite club competition last term, knocking Madrid out in the last 16 stage along the way.