Real Madrid to launch January bid for Man Utd attacking target

Real Madrid are reportedly ready to make a January transfer window move for Manchester United attacking target Mauro Icardi.

The report in Don Balon claims that Real are still looking for reinforcements in the forward areas and will make an offer for the Inter Milan star in the new year.

The Argentine hitman has been a target for the La Liga giants for some time and is being tipped to provide competition for Karim Benzema at the Bernabeu.

The Frenchman still has his doubters in Madrid and that has led to Real supremo Florentino Perez stepping up his interest in Icardi.

The 25-year-old was strongly linked with a summer switch to United, with Red Devils boss Jose Mourinho said to be looking to pair the striker with Romelu Lukaku.

However, it would appear that Mourinho could be set to suffer more transfer window heartache – having previously made it clear that he did not get all his targets over the summer.

