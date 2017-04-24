Real Madrid to offer double player deal to land Juve’s Dybala

Real Madrid are readying a deal that includes both Alvaro Morata and James Rodriguez for Juventus sensation Paulo Dybala.

Spanish outlet Don Balon are claiming Real are heavily interested in the Argentina international and the club’s officials will pull out all the stops to sign him this summer.

Dybala has quickly become one the world’s best young players after a sublime season for Juve in both league and cup competitions.

The striker has nine goals and six assists in 21 Serie A appearances, while hitting the net four times in seven Champions League starts, including a brace against Barcelona in the quarter-finals.

Dybala’s form prompted Juve to offer their prized talent a new five-year-deal, which he signed earlier this month.

Despite that, Real Madrid officials are so keen on linking Dybala up with Cristiano Ronaldo and Gareth Bale in a front three next season, they’re willing to offer two exceptional talents in a swap deal.

One of those is former Juventus star Morata, who only left the Serie A club for Real last summer.

Morata enjoyed two successful seasons Juve, scoring 22 times, and has found opportunities hard to come by at the Bernabeu this season.

Real will also allegedly offer Rodriguez, who has played a bit-part role this season, in the deal too.

The attacking midfielder has expressed his dissatisfaction over sitting on the bench this season and manager Zinedine Zidane is reportedly ready to let the 25-year-old leave this summer.