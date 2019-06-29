Real Madrid to offer €85m star as part of tempting Pogba swap deal

Real Madrid will offer Isco as part of a bid to lower the £150m asking price for Manchester United star Paul Pogba, a report claims.

The Frenchman has been heavily linked with a move away from Old Trafford this window, with Juventus reportedly keen on the idea of bringing Pogba back to Turin.

Real though have also been heavily linked, while Pogba himself recently dropped his biggest hint yet that a summer exit is firmly on the cards by admitting he is looking for a ‘new challenge’.

United though for their part are seemingly willing to play hard ball over Pogba’s future, with Ed Woodward ready to demand a bumper fee for the World Cup winner, such is his desire to keep him.

According to reports in Spain though, Los Blancos are preparing an offer that might be too good for United to turn down.

They claim that Real president Florentino Perez will offer Isco as part of a swap deal for Pogba, who is a target requested by Zinedine Zidane.

Madrid will also throw in a cash sum of £40m to further tempt United, with the Manchester City linked Isco believed to be valued in the region of €85m.

