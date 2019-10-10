Real Madrid will reportedly hold talks with Tottenham over a January deal for Christian Eriksen after learning he’s been made available for just €30m.

The Denmark playmaker was strongly linked with a switch to the Bernabeu all summer, only for the LaLiga giants to move for Chelsea’s Eden Hazard instead.

However, AS claims that Eriksen remains a major option for Zinedine Zidane and that Real are ready to return to talks for the 27-year-old, whose contract will expire at the end of this season.

Eriksen made it clear after the Champions League final defeat to Liverpool that he wanted to ‘try something new’ after six years in north London.

He labeled Real Madrid a ‘step up’ and said they would have to ‘pick up the phone’ if they were interested, but Los Blancos decided against the move.

For their part, Spurs have been making last-ditch efforts to agree new terms with Eriksen, but the player has told the club he wants to depart when his current deal ends next July.

Madrid are allowed to begin pre-contract talks with the playmaker over a free transfer from January 1, although reports suggest that could move for Eriksen in January after learning he will be available for a bargain €30m.

Zidane has been chasing Man Utd midfielder Paul Pogba, but will almost certainly be priced out a move for the Frenchman, leaving Eriksen as a much more viable option.

