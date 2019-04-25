Real Madrid to put €35m Liverpool attacking target up for sale

Real Madrid are reportedly ready to put Liverpool target Dani Ceballos up for sale this summer, with Marcos Llorente and Sergio Reguilon also tipped for an exit.

Real boss Zinedine Zidane has been back in charge of the LaLiga giants for six games now and is already planning for a big summer revamp at The Bernabeu.

And according to Marca, Ceballos, Llorente and Reguilon will be amongst several names to be shown the door come the end of what has been a hugely disappointing season for Real.

All three have struggled for game time under Zidane, who has preferred to call on the likes of his son Luca, having been regulars under former boss Santi Solari.

The news is sure to alert Reds boss Jurgen Klopp, who has been monitoring Ceballos for some time, while the player himself admitted that he tried to rejoin old club Real Betis back in January.

The report goes on to state that Llorente and Reguilon could both leave the club on loan deals, while Real are expected to try and cash in on €35million-rated attacking midfielder Ceballos.

