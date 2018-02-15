Real Madrid to rival Man Utd for Tottenham contract rebel

Real Madrid are reportedly ready to go head-to-head with Manchester United and two other Premier League clubs to sign Toby Alderweireld from Tottenham.

The 28-year-old has stalled over signing a new contract with Mauricio Pochettinho’s men, leading to strong speculation that he could be sold this summer.

The Daily Mail claims that the Belgium star wants to break Tottenham’s wage cap of £110,000-a-week and that talks are currently at a standstill for a player who is also a reported target for Manchester City and Chelsea as well.

Alderweireld has a reported £25million release clause that can be activated next summer, as long as any deal is completed two weeks before of the end of the window.

And that could force Daniel Levy and Spurs to do business this year to avoid losing the player for a fee that they could at the very least double.

Alderweireld has only recently returned after three months out with a hamstring injury, but having started the FA Cup replay win over Newport he has since been left out of the win over Arsenal and the draw at Juventus.

Real are planning a huge overhaul to their squad this summer, after a disastrous La Liga title defence, and are said to be looking to strengthen all areas of their team.

They are also no strangers to Alderweireld, who had a short spell at city rivals Atletico Madrid from 2013-15.