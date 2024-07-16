Real Madrid have confirmed the arrival of Kylian Mbappe via a free transfer, though that may only be the tip of the transfer iceberg for Carlo Ancelotti’s all-conquering side.

Mbappe, 25, is arguably the greatest forward and potentially the best player in world football right now. The French megastar is in the prime of his career, something that makes Real Madrid’s coup potentially the greatest free agent pick-up in football history.

Mbappe was unveiled as Real Madrid’s newest Galactico on Tuesday morning. A club statement confirmed Mbappe has officially joined after signing a five-year contract. The electric frontman will wear the No 9 shirt.

The former PSG ace will receive a giant signing-on fee worth a figure believed to be around €150m, which is due to be paid in instalments over the duration of his five-year deal.

Regarding the wages, Mbappe will be paid a base net salary of around €290,000-a-week. That sum places him in the same ballpark as Jude Bellingham and Vinicius Jr in the salary stakes.

Mbappe has operated at just under a goal-per-game over each of the last six years with PSG and France.

He’ll now be the star attraction in a forward line that already contains fearsome Brazilian wingers Vinicius Jr and Rodrygo.

Fellow Brazilian Endrick – who is among the most highly regarded young talents that country has ever produced – will provide another deadly option for Ancelotti.

Mbappe speaks after completing Real Madrid move

Responding to the move at his unveiling, Mbappe said: “Good afternoon everyone. I’m going to try to speak Spanish, wow it’s such an incredible feeling to be here, just incredible.

“I spent endless nights dreaming about one day playing for Real Madrid and today I am one happy guy. I want to thank the president for always believing in me, there have been a lot of things going on but we have done it. Thank you very much.

“I’d also like to thank all those people who have put in a great effort for me to be able to here, and done so much for me to be able to enjoy this moment. My family are so happy here, I can see my mum crying with emotion.

“It’s an incredible day for me, I’ve dreamt of this day since I was a kid and this day means a lot to me. I’d like to thank all Madristas because they have always given their affection for me.

“Now I have another dream, and that’s the dream of living up to this club’s history. I can promise that I will give my all for this club and this match.”

Mbappe joins a club who were already crowned LaLiga and Champions League winners before his arrival last season.

However, numerous reports state Real Madrid could become even stronger if the club get their way by securing three major transfers over the next 12 months.

READ MORE: The best Bosman signings Real Madrid have ever made as Kylian Mbappe joins

Real Madrid want three more big names

Firstly, Real Madrid remain confident they’ll be the ones to snap up French centre-back sensation, Leny Yoro.

Manchester United have seen a bid worth €50m plus add-ons accepted by Lille. Both United and Lille are now desperately attempting to convince Yoro to move to Old Trafford.

However, the 18-year-old – who has been deemed a can’t miss signing by Real’s super scout, Juni Calafat – has his heart set on the Bernabeu.

Real Madrid are unwilling to match Man Utd’s bid, though remain confident they’ll either sign Yoro for a discounted fee or as a free agent when Yoro’s Lille deal expires in June of 2025.

The second big name Real Madrid want is Bayern Munich left-back, Alphonso Davies.

Real’s pursuit of Davies is very similar to their attempts to sign Yoro, though they don’t have the threat of Man Utd hanging over their shoulder.

Davies’ existing deal with Bayern expires next summer and the player is open to joining the 15-time European Cup/Champions League winners.

Real Madrid hope to either sign Davies for a cut-price fee below the €40m mark this summer or via free agency one year from now.

Bayern are fully prepared to let Davies run his contract down if they can’t secure a sale on their terms this window.

Speaking on the situation, Bayern sporting director, Christoph Freund, recently stated: “Negotiations about a new contract have not led to any agreement so far.

“The door is not closed, [Davies] is now entering the final year of his contract, then we will see.”

Bayern had initially hoped to generate €60m from selling Davies. Real Madrid won’t go that high and like Yoro, are confident they’ll sign the player for nothing next summer if a discounted deal isn’t ironed out this summer.

Third transfer to break Real Madrid transfer record

The third and final major signing Real Madrid have their eyes on relates solely to the 2025 summer window.

According to Spanish outlet AS, Real Madrid are ‘confident’ of winning the race to sign Bayer Leverkusen and Germany ace, Florian Wirtz.

The 21-year-old enjoyed a truly remarkable campaign last term when notching 38 goal contributions in just 49 appearances.

Wirtz helped fire Leverkusen to their first Bundesliga title. Xabi Alonso’s side also won the German Cup and progressed to the final of the Europa League.

Wirtz is content to remain with Leverkusen for at least one more season. That is music to the ears of Leverkusen chiefs who according to transfer guru Fabrizio Romano, consider the player ‘untouchable’ this window.

However, the story may well be different in 2025, with AS reporting Real Madrid ‘believe that they will secure the services of the German pearl next season.’

Man City are understood to have earmarked Wirtz as a potential successor to Kevin De Bruyne who looks bound for Saudi Arabia either this summer or the next.

However, Real Madrid rarely fail to get their man in the market and the signing of Wirtz would remove from the equation one of the few players capable of filling De Bruyne’s boots.

Various reports in Germany have stated Leverkusen will demand a whopping €150m/£127m before letting Wirtz go.

Such a sum would smash Real Madrid’s transfer record. The current record remains the €120m the signing of Eden Hazard eventually cost (initial fee plus subsequent add-ons).

Jude Bellingham’s transfer could surpass Hazard’s if certain add-ons are met, though even that would pale in comparison to paying €150m for Wirtz.

Of course, Real Madrid would no doubt attempt to cajole Leverkusen into lowering their demands.

READ MORE: Real Madrid’s best non-Galactico signings since 2000: Surprise names head the list