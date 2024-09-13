Real Madrid told superstar his own brother was replacing him as he’s ‘the wrong one’ for Ancelotti

Jude Bellingham was told brother Jobe would be replacing him at Real Madrid

Jude Bellingham has revealed that Carlo Ancelotti once joked that he was “the wrong one” and that brother Jobe would be signed and played “in your position”.

Bellingham had a fantastic first season with Real. After four La Liga games, he had scored five goals and assisted another, and his tally in his first six Champions League games was four goals and four assists.

He ended the season with 23 goals and 13 assists in all competitions, and winners medals for La Liga and the Champions League.

But his manager, Ancelotti, joked with him at one point during the campaign that he was the wrong Bellingham brother to have been signed, and his brother, Jobe, should replace him, after the youngster scored a brace for Sunderland against Rotherham.

“I’ll never forget, as we’re coming out, Ancelotti goes to me, ‘we’ve bought the wrong one’,” Bellingham said on his YouTube channel.

“I said: where are you going to play him? Carlo said: in your position!”

Jobe has been linked with Real

While Ancelotti was merely joking about replacing Jude with his younger brother, there have been links between Jobe and the La Liga giants, with TEAMtalk previously confirming their interest.

It was suggested they felt some of the Premier League’s biggest sides could beat them to the transfer.

And that could have recently come to fruition, with Tottenham and Crystal Palace aiming for the snare.

But Bellingham turned them down in order to stay with Sunderland, who currently top the Championship with four wins out of four this term.

Real Madrid tracking big names

Bellingham junior coming through the door or not, Real have eyes on some big names.

Arsenal’s William Saliba has been linked with them for some time, and a recent report has suggested they could have a simple route to that transfer, with the Gunners potentially offering the defender to the club to get Aurelien Tchouameni in exchange.

Meanwhile, Real are one of the sides linked with Jamal Musiala, though it seems more likely he’ll head to Manchester City.

And Jarrad Branthwaite is also on the radar of the Spanish giants at the moment.

He spent much of the summer expecting a move to Manchester United, but could now take an even bigger step, and join the European champions, from Everton.

How do Jude and Jobe compare

The younger of the two Bellingham brothers is seemingly on course for big things, given he is being talked about by one of the world’s best managers.

Of course, he’s not yet on the level of his older brother, but they were very similar in their breakout seasons.

For Jobe, that was last season. After 22 games, but only five starts, for Birmingham the season prior, he headed to Sunderland, where he bagged seven goals and one assist in 45 games.

His older brother notched four goals and two assists in his sole season of Championship football before heading to Borussia Dortmund.

In that season, at what is a higher level than the English second tier, the now-21-year-old scored four goals and assisted four times in 46 games in all competitions.

Jobe has assisted once in four games so far this season, and will hope he can continue to rise at a similar rate to how his brother did.