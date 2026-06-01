Real Madrid are considering a move to sign Pedro Porro from Tottenham Hotspur in the summer transfer window, according to Fabrizio Romano, as the right-back’s previous comments on playing for Los Blancos come to light.

Jose Mourinho has a deal in place to become the Real Madrid manager after the presidential elections.

One of Mourinho’s top priorities in the summer transfer window is to sign a new right-back.

With Dani Carvajal leaving Real Madrid this summer, Trent Alexander-Arnold is now the only recognised senior right-back in the squad.

Alexander-Arnold was far from impressive in his debut season at Madrid, who need to bring in another right-back to compete with the former Liverpool star.

The Spanish media has reported that ‘one of the demands’ that Mourinho has made of Real Madrid is to sign a new right-back.

The Athletic has also reported that the former Tottenham Hotspur manager wants another right-back, with TEAMtalk’s transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, reporting that Mourinho would love to sign Diogo Dalot from Man Utd, having worked with his Portuguese compatriot at Old Trafford.

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has now reported that Tottenham right-back Pedro Porro is also on Madrid’s radar.

The Italian journalist has claimed that Porro, who cost Tottenham €45million (£39m, $52.3m) in transfer fees, is one of the three right-backs that Madrid are considering.

Inter Milan right-back Denzel Dumfries and Sporting CP star Ivan Fresneda are also on Madrid’s list.

Romano wrote on X at 10:14pm on June 1: “Real Madrid plan to sign a right back this summer with Denzel Dumfries and Pedro Porro among options being considered.

“Ivan Fresneda has also been scouted recently.”

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What Pedro Porro has said about playing for Real Madrid

This is not the first time that Porro has come on Madrid’s radar.

TEAMtalk reported back on December 5, 2024, that Real Madrid were keeping tabs on Porro.

Sources told us at the time that Madrid were looking at Porro as a potential alternative to Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Los Blancos eventually signed the English right-back from Liverpool in the summer of 2025.

Now that Madrid are back in for Porro, the Estadio Bernabeu faithful will be encouraged to hear what the Spaniard has previously said about playing for Los Blancos.

Porro was quoted as saying by Cadena SER in March 2026 when asked about playing for Real Madrid: “When you’re little, you dream about a lot of things, but day to day I focus on my reality, and when you think about playing for the best teams in the world, you know you still have things to improve.”

The 26-year-old Spanish right-back is under contract at Tottenham until the summer of 2028.

Porro has made 152 appearances for Tottenham so far in his career, scoring 13 goals and providing 26 assists in the process.

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