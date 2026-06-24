Real Madrid have made Enzo Fernandez their top midfield target this summer after learning that Mateus Fernandes prefers to join Tottenham Hotspur despite Los Blancos being in contact for the West Ham United star, according to a report, as the Chelsea ace’s stance on a move to Estadio Bernabeu is revealed.

With West Ham having been relegated from the Premier League, it is hard to see Fernandes spending next season in the Championship.

Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur are the two clubs most keen on Fernandes, with Real Madrid also backing manager Jose Mourinho in his quest to bring his Portuguese compatriot to Estadio Bernabeu this summer.

On June 15, our transfer correspondent, Fraser Fletcher, reported that Madrid have made contact regarding Fernandes.

Sources have told us that Los Blancos, who have endured two successive seasons without a major trophy, have made a fresh enquiry for Fernandes.

Tottenham, though, are already planning to make a bid of £75million for Fernandes, our transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, has reported.

We understand that West Ham want £80million for the 21-year-old Portugal international midfielder.

It has been reported in the Spanish media that Fernandes prefers Tottenham to Madrid, who have now decided to go all out for Chelsea and Argentina international midfielder Enzo Fernandez.

According to AS, a Real Madrid-leaning Spanish publication, ‘after an initial inquiry, the deal for Mateus Fernandes has been ruled out because the 21-year-old prefers to go to Tottenham, where he believes he has more opportunities to develop’.

‘Enzo Fernández (25 years old) is the chosen one for the midfield’, according to the report.

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Enzo Fernandez wants to join Real Madrid

Our transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, has long reported Madrid’s desire to sign Fernandez from Chelsea in the summer transfer window.

Sources have told us that Madrid are willing to offer two players in exchange for Fernandez, along with cash.

There have been multiple reports in the Spanish media in recent days that Fernandez is ready to leave Chelsea for Madrid and already has a deal in place with Los Blancos.

AS has followed the trend, claiming that Fernandez ‘is determined to sign for Real Madrid’.

Regarding how former Tottenham manager Mourinho views Fernandez, the report has noted: ‘The Portuguese manager sees Enzo as the perfect midfielder for his project, given his ability to cover ground, his leadership on and off the pitch, and his playmaking ability to orchestrate the team’s attack.

‘He’s the box-to-box midfielder he needs.’

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