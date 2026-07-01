Kylian Mbappe is attempting to convince his France teammate Michael Olise to make a blockbuster move to Real Madrid this summer, according to reports in the Spanish media, though Bayern Munich’s chairman has moved to underline once again why a deal is seen as impossible.

Mbappe and Olise have arguably been the two standout performers for France in the World Cup so far, and the pair notched two goals and two assists respectively in their dominant 3-0 victory over Sweden in last night’s Round of 32 clash.

Olise’s impressive performances in North America follow his incredible first two seasons for Bayern Munich afterg his €60million (£51.6m / $68.3m) switch from Crystal Palace in summer 2024.

Speculation over whether the 24-year-old winger could leave Bayern has been rife all summer, amid reported interest from Real Madrid, Liverpool and Paris Saint-Germain, among others.

Now, according to El Chiringuito TV, as cited by Madrid Universal, Real’s superstar striker Mbappe is attempting to convince Olise to ditch Bavaria for the Spanish capital.

It’s claimed that the rumours have already caused concern at Bayern, even if they are standing firm on their not-for-sale stance.

Some reports have even suggested that Madrid would be willing to spend as much as €200million (£172m / $228m) on Olise, which would be a record fee for Los Blancos.

Madrid president Florentino Perez is understood to be a huge admirer of Olise, and we know the Spanish giants are ready to spend big on targets this summer, as evidenced by their failed €150million (£129m / $171m) bid for Julian Alvarez.

READ NEXT – Fabrizio Romano drops bombshell on Man Utd signing Aurelien Tchouameni from Real Madrid

Real Madrid must wait for Michael Olise deal

Despite the genuine interest from Madrid, and the supposed efforts of Mbappe, it is very difficult to see Olise leaving Bayern this summer.

TEAMtalk transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, reported back in May that Bayern have absolutely zero intention of letting Olise go anywhere for any price.

That was effectively confirmed by Bayern’s president, Herbert Hainer, in a recent interview.

“As I’ve said before, if Real Madrid president Florentino Perez had that [a bid] in mind, he can save himself the trouble, because we don’t want to sell Michael,” Hainer said.

And in a fresh interview this week, via Marca, Hainer again repeated his claim that his star man was simply not for sale.

“Florentino Pérez can save himself the offer for Michael Olise, we don’t want to sell. He is a Bayern Munich player and has a long-term contract. And we are not a selling club.”

However, Bayern are understood to accept that if Olise doesn’t sign a contract extension in the coming months, with his current deal running until 2029, they could be forced to make a big a decision in the summer of 2027.

Olise has notched an incredible 42 goals and 54 assists in 107 appearances for Bayern so far, and has established himself as one of the world’s very best attackers.

An Olise, Mbappe link-up at the Bernabeu is a mouth-watering prospect, but everything suggests it’ll have to wait for another year at least.

For now, both superstars are focused on their World Cup campaign with France – and it’s fair to say that they have a fantastic chance of lifting the trophy.

Want more breaking news and transfer lines from original sources? Add TEAMtalk as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust.