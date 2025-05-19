Real Madrid’s pursuit of Benfica left-back Alvaro Carreras is heading into a decisive phase, with crucial days ahead in talks between the two European giants.

From the player’s side, there are no obstacles. Carreras has already given the green light to a long-term deal running until 2031, which would see him earn just shy of €10million (£8.4m) per season, or around £160,000 a week.

The real challenge now lies in striking a deal with Benfica – a club notoriously tough at the negotiating table.

President Rui Costa is holding firm, demanding around €50m (£42.1m) for the 21-year-old, while Madrid are pushing to bring that figure down. But with time running out ahead of the self-imposed Club World Cup deadline that Real want the deal done by, the pressure dial is being turned up at the Bernabeu.

TEAMtalk understands that new Madrid boss Xabi Alonso has made it clear he wants Carreras in the squad for this summer’s Club World Cup, which begins on June 14.

That urgency could force Los Blancos to meet Benfica’s demands sooner rather than later – or risk having to pivot to alternative left-back targets, despite Carreras remaining Alonso’s top priority.

Madrid are leading the charge for Carreras and his former club Manchester United are set to benefit from any summer transfer.

Real Madrid schedule new Benfica meeting – sources

As TEAMtalk reported on January 26, Carreras was also on Man Utd’s radar in last winter’s transfer window. The Red Devils considered activating their €18m (£15.1m) buy-back clause if their move for Patrick Dorgu fell through.

However, after landing the Lecce man instead, United left the door wide open – and Madrid are now trying to walk through it.

A fresh round of talks between Madrid and Benfica is scheduled, and key developments are expected to follow. It’s now up to the Spanish giants to make their final push — or risk losing out on one of Europe’s brightest young full-backs.

Man Utd stand to benefit if Real Madrid sign Carreras this summer, too.

It has been confirmed that, as well as a buyback clause, Man Utd included a sell-on clause in Carreras’ contract. In a summer where the Red Devils need to generate as much cash as possible to spend on their own new signings, this is good news for Ruben Amorim.

