Archie Gray is one of several English talents on Real Madrid's radar

Real Madrid are intensifying their focus on young English talent, with sources confirming that they have several Premier League starlets firmly on their radar, with Tottenham Hotspur star Archie Gray among them.

The 19-year-old, who joined Spurs from Leeds United in the summer of 2024 in a £40m deal, is considered one of England’s most exciting talents and his rapid rise has not gone unnoticed in Madrid.

Gray has been linked with Real Madrid in recent weeks, and whilst a move is not yet in the works, sources have now at least confirmed their interest.

“Of course, we are aware of top talents in the Premier League. It is not easy, given the strength of the clubs in England, but the youth set-up is so impressive now – it would be illogical for us not to be looking,” a source close to the club told TEAMtalk.

While Madrid have confirmed no formal approach has been made for the Tottenham starlet, insiders reveal Gray has long been a player admired by the Spanish giants. We understand that Real considered making a move for Gray during his time at Leeds, before he landed with Tottenham.

My colleague, Fraser Fletcher, also revealed in an update on Monday how Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund are also admirers of the Spurs youngster.

But Gray is just one of several English prospects on Madrid’s watchlist. Arsenal’s Ethan Nwaneri and Max Dowman, Manchester City’s Nico O’Reilly, and Chelsea duo Josh Acheampong and Jesse Derry are all names that have impressed Madrid’s scouting department. More recently, Wolves’ Matheus Mane has also been attracting attention.

Real Madrid want to repeat Jude Bellingham trick

Madrid’s interest in English talent has only grown since successfully luring Jude Bellingham to the Santiago Bernabeu, indeed his brother Jobe, currently at Dortmund, is another they are keeping tabs on.

“The club is determined to keep close tabs on the best young players in England. The pathway has been made by Bellingham,” the source confirmed.

With Madrid’s scouts ramping up their efforts and the club’s hierarchy eager to repeat their Bellingham success, we understand the Spanish giants, led by club president Florentino Perez, are poised to make moves as soon as the opportunity arises.

The message from Madrid is clear: England’s brightest young stars are firmly in their sights. The eight names we have mentioned are on their radar, but more targets could still emerge in the coming months.

Latest Real Madrid news: Konate doubts / Klopp update / Rodri blow

Meanwhile, Madrid continue to be linked with Liverpool centre-back Ibrahima Konate, who could be available via free agency in the summer.

However, the latest reports from Spain suggest Los Blancos ‘haven’t been impressed’ by the Frenchman, suggesting they may look elsewhere for a new defender.

In other news, a separate report has stated that Madrid are willing to honour eight transfers in the summer in order to appease Jurgen Klopp – the man they want to be their next permanent manager.

It’s claimed the legendary ex-Liverpool boss is ‘one step closer’ to taking the job in the Spanish capital.

Finally, a speculative report has named Barcelona as fierce competitors in the battle to sign Manchester City midfielder Rodri, who is still viewed as a dream target for Madrid.

It is Barca who have ‘taken the lead’ as Rodri ‘prefers’ their project, it’s claimed.

