Real Madrid have been dealt a huge blow in their quest to sign a dream target of club president Florentino Perez as he has decided to stay at his club, but there is an alternative for the Spanish and European giants.

Madrid have one of the best squads in Europe and are aiming to win La Liga and the Champions League once again this season. Los Blancos are at the top of the Spanish league table, and there is also a chance that they will qualify for the Round of 16 in the Champions League without going through the playoffs.

One of the reasons why Madrid are so successful as a club is that they are always looking to improve their squad, especially after they have won major trophies. The left-back position is an area that the defending European champions are keen on strengthening, and Alphonso Davies is who they want for that role.

Over the past months, Davies has been strongly linked with Madrid. With the left-back out of contract at Bayern Munich at the end of the season, he is reportedly a dream signing for Real president Florentino Perez.

Madrid were keen on securing the services of the Canada international in the summer of 2024, but with Bayern not selling him, they are now able to agree a pre-contract with the 24-year-old with a view to bringing him to the Santiago Bernabeu as a free agent next summer.

However, the Spanish giants have been dealt a huge blow. Reports have now emerged that Davies has decided to renew his contract with Bayern and continue at the German club.

SkySports Germany journalist Florian Plettenberg has reported on X that Bayern Sporting Director Max Eberl will try to get a deal done with Davies in the coming days.

Spanish publication AS has backed up Plettenberg’s claim about Davies, adding that the agents of the player and Bayern officials will hold talks next week.

The report has noted Madrid’s interest in Davies and has added that it is now “practically definitive” that he will renew his contract and stay at the Allianz Arena.

Real Madrid could turn to Miguel Gutierrez

While it will be a huge blow for Madrid if they miss out on Davies, club supremo Perez does have an alternative option.

Miguel Gutierrez is one of the best young left-backs in La Liga and has been flourishing at Girona.

The 23-year-old came through Madrid’s youth system and broke into the club’s first team.

However, the youngster failed to establish himself as a regular in the starting lineup and was offloaded to Girona in 2022.

Since then, Gutierrez has made close to 100 La Liga appearances and has also featured in the Champions League.

The left-back has scored two goals and given five assists in 24 matches in all competitions for Girona so far this season.

Real Madrid Confidential reported last month that Gutierrez is a player Madrid president Perez likes and admires and could re-sign him.

Latest Real Madrid news: Potential Alexander-Arnold blow, Huijsen plan

Keeping Alphonso Davies at the club is not the only way that Bayern Munich could affect Real Madrid’s transfer plans. They could get Trent Alexander-Arnold as well.

Madrid are determined to sign Alexander-Arnold either in the January transfer window or in the summer of 2025.

Alexander-Arnold is out of contract at Liverpool at the end of the season, and the England international right-back has yet to decide on his future.

Reports have emerged that Bayern are keen on a deal for Alexander-Arnold. The German club’s head coach Vincent Kompany wants to make the right-back a central part of his team, with the Bundesliga giants willing to offer him a big salary.

Madrid have been affected by defensive injuries this season and are on the hunt for a new centre-back in January.

Los Blancos are reportedly ready to make a bid for Bournemouth defender Dean Huijsen in the January transfer window, but Manchester City are lurking. The same publication has claimed that Madrid are interested in bringing Aymeric Laporte to the Santiago Bernabeu as well.

Signing a defensive midfielder is also on Madrid’s agenda, and Ederson of Atalanta is a player they are keen on. The defending Spanish champions have reportedly made informal contacts amid interest from Manchester United.

STATS: Alphonso Davies’ season for Bayern Munich