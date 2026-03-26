Real Madrid double transfer update from Fabrizio Romano as Arsenal ‘offered’ Los Blancos star

Fabrizio Romano has revealed updates on Real Madrid as they are linked with a Manchester United star and a world-class right-back, while Arsenal have been ‘contacted’ by a Los Blancos star’s representatives, per reports.

Madrid have kept their hopes of a positive season alive by progressing to the Champions League quarter-finals, though they do trail Barcelona by four points in the LaLiga table.

There is an acceptance behind the scenes that investment in the squad is required for Madrid to become the dominant force in Europe once again, something club president Florentino Perez seems to accept.

A host of names are being linked, and former midfielder Casemiro is among them.

Potential return of Man Utd star assessed

Casemiro, 34, spent a hugely successful nine years with Madrid between 2013 and 2022, making 336 appearances for Los Blancos and winning an astonishing 18 major trophies.

Since his £60million move to Man Utd, his firm has been inconsistent, though it’s fair to say that he has been much improved since Michael Carrick’s appointment as interim manager.

His £350,000 per week contract at Old Trafford expires at the season’s end and an extension appears unlikely, meaning he’s set to be available as a free agent this summer.

The situation has led to Madrid being linked with a surprise move for Casemiro, and respected journalist, Fabrizio Romano, has dropped his verdict on whether he could return for ‘one last dance’ at the Bernabeu.

He suggests that a move to Major League Soccer or the Saudi Pro League is more likely, but interestingly, doesn’t completely rule out Casemiro staying in European football.

“There are MLS clubs really interested [in Casemiro],” Romano said on his YouTube channel.

“I am told also European and Saudi clubs are calling Casemiro. From Saudi, it was last summer and few years ago. From Saudi, there is always interest in Casemiro. From MLS, it’s fresh interest.

“From Europe, there are clubs calling, but the salary of Casemiro could be an issue for several European clubs.

“Real Madrid return, someone asking me. Yes, Real Madrid need a midfielder. Why not sign Casemiro? One last dance.

“I am not aware of any contact, so let’s see what’s going to happen, but for sure, Casemiro is still expected to leave Manchester United on a free, despite fantastic performances, despite being a crucial player, in this case for Michael Carrick, in this run for the Champions League.”

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Real Madrid to miss out on PSG superstar

Meanwhile, Romano has also revealed an update on Madrid’s interest in Paris Saint-Germain right-back, Achraf Hakimi.

Earlier this week, it was claimed that the Moroccan international, who is a former Madrid player, is keen on a switch to the Bernabeu, with the Spanish giants reportedly looking to bring in competition for Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Hakimi is arguably the best right-back in the world, and won Ligue 1 and the Champions League with PSG last season.

But despite the constant links with Madrid being pushed by the Spanish press, Romano reports Hakimi has no intention of leaving the French giants.

“If you ask me about the interest, Real Madrid, as all the clubs in the world, appreciate the best right-back in the world,” Romano said on his YouTube channel.

“Hakimi also remembers very well his old times at Real Madrid and always had this kind of attraction for Real Madrid, but it doesn’t mean there is a negotiation, there are talks, there are discussions going on for a summer move.

“There is nothing, says the agent of the player, so everything quiet between Hakimi and Real Madrid at this stage, with his agent closing these doors.”

Arsenal ‘offered’ exit-linked Madrid ace

In other news, Arsenal have been ‘offered’ the chance to sign Eduardo Camavinga by the player’s camp, according to a report.

Liverpool are interested in the French international and have shown the ‘most advanced interest’ so far, with his Madrid future ‘in doubt.’

We revealed on March 18 that Liverpool and Manchester United are on alert after intermediaries confirmed Camavinga will be available for transfer this summer.

But the report notes that Arsenal and Madrid have a ‘good relationship’ from previous deals, which may help negotiations.

Multiple reports have put his value at around the £70million mark, though recent speculation in the Spanish press has suggested he might be available for a bargain fee of €50m (£43m).

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