Florentino Perez has been urged to bring Declan Rice to Real Madrid

Real Madrid are being urged internally to make Arsenal star Declan Rice a priority target as debate continues over the club’s midfield plans, TEAMtalk understands.

The Spanish giants are actively assessing options to strengthen the centre of their squad, with Manchester City star Rodri and Chelsea midfielder Enzo Fernandez both firmly admired within the Estadio Bernabeu hierarchy.

As TEAMtalk previously revealed, Florentino Perez remains a huge admirer of Fernandez and has already instructed work on a potential deal for the Argentine international.

Rodri, meanwhile, continues to be viewed as one of the elite midfielders in world football and remains highly appreciated by Madrid’s recruitment team.

However, TEAMtalk Insider Graeme Bailey has learned that not everyone inside the club believes those should be the primary targets.

Instead, some influential voices around the Madrid hierarchy are making the case that Arsenal’s Declan Rice is currently the outstanding all-round midfielder in European football and should be at the very top of the club’s wishlist.

The 27-year-old has enjoyed an outstanding campaign for Arsenal, emerging as arguably the club’s most influential player as they secured their first Premier League title since moving to the Emirates Stadium.

Rice is also expected to play a starring role for England at this summer’s World Cup finals, where he will head to the tournament as one of the first names on Thomas Tuchel’s teamsheet and a key figure in the Three Lions’ hopes of lifting the trophy.

While Mikel Arteta’s side fell short in their pursuit of Champions League glory, Rice’s performances throughout the campaign only enhanced his growing reputation as one of the world’s premier midfielders.

Sources suggest his consistency, leadership, physicality and technical quality have all impressed observers in Spain.

Bailey said: “Real want a midfielder, we know that, possibly even two.

“They love the thought of Rodri, whilst Florentino Perez is a confirmed admirer of Enzo Fernandez, who has made it clear in previous months that he is keen to leave Stamford Bridge.

“But one name that I have heard is Declan Rice.

“Some who have the ear of Perez are making it clear to him that they should be making sure Rice is on their radar.”

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Arsenal pushing for new Declan Rice deal

Despite the growing admiration from Spain, Arsenal remain relaxed about Rice’s future.

TEAMtalk understands the Gunners have already opened discussions over a new contract and are increasingly confident that the England international will commit his long-term future to the club.

Rice remains under contract and is viewed as one of the central pillars of Arteta’s project moving forward.

Sources close to the situation indicate that discussions over improved terms are progressing positively, with Arsenal fully aware of Rice’s standing both inside the dressing room and across European football.

Bailey added: “Arsenal have already held talks with Rice about a new deal and they are confident that he will commit to a new deal this summer.

“I am told that Rice’s camp believe he should become Arsenal’s highest earner, and I don’t see how he won’t. There is arguably not a better player in the Premier League right now.

“And now with Real looking closely at the situation, it is likely only to accelerate things.”

For now, Madrid’s focus remains spread across multiple midfield options, but TEAMtalk understands that as internal discussions continue, Rice’s name is becoming increasingly prominent among those helping shape the club’s next generation at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Whether that admiration develops into something more concrete remains to be seen, but sources indicate the Arsenal star is firmly on Real Madrid’s radar as they plan for the future.

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