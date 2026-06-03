Real Madrid are taking full advantage of Liverpool’s recent uncertainty after agreeing terms with both Denzel Dumfries and Ibrahima Konate, and with astonishing details of the contract the latter has agreed coming to light, sources have told TEAMtalk.

Sources close to the Spanish giants have confirmed that agreements are now in place for both players, who, as recently as last week, were involved in discussions with Liverpool.

The double breakthrough represents a significant win for Madrid as they continue reshaping their squad under incoming head coach Jose Mourinho.

Dumfries was one of a number of players Liverpool had explored as they assessed solutions at right-back, as TEAMtalk previously revealed.

The Reds have concerns over Conor Bradley’s recurring injury issues, while Jeremie Frimpong endured a difficult first season following his arrival, prompting the club to examine alternative options.

Liverpool were offered the chance to sign Dumfries and were attracted by a clause in the Dutch international’s Inter Milan contract that allows him to leave for around £20million. That valuation was viewed as excellent market value for a player with vast experience at both club and international level.

However, Liverpool were not alone. Once word emerged that Dumfries could be available, several leading European clubs were alerted to the opportunity and Madrid quickly moved to the front of the queue.

Sources have confirmed that personal terms have now been agreed, with Dumfries set to join Real Madrid and provide competition and cover for Trent Alexander-Arnold following the departure of veteran full-back Dani Carvajal.

The move also highlights Madrid’s determination to strengthen multiple areas of their squad despite already landing Alexander-Arnold earlier this year.

But Dumfries is not the only player Real have taken from Liverpool’s radar…

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Real Madrid reach long-term Konate agreement

TEAMtalk understands Madrid have also agreed terms with Konate on a five-year contract, with the final year understood to be an option.

Liverpool had spent months attempting to reach an agreement with the France international but were unable to secure his future.

The club ultimately confirmed Konate’s departure late last month after TEAMtalk revealed that the defender was set to leave Anfield.

Sources have now confirmed that Konate rejected what have been described as “massive” offers from the Saudi Pro League in order to complete a move to the Bernabeu.

The Frenchman is understood to have prioritised remaining at the highest level of European football and was attracted by the opportunity to join one of the continent’s most successful clubs.

TEAMtalk understands Mourinho was fully supportive of both moves and has already approved Madrid’s strategy as they continue assembling a squad capable of competing on every front.

With agreements now in place for Dumfries and Konate, Real Madrid are expected to switch their attention towards midfield reinforcements, and England remains a key market.

Sources say Madrid continue to hold strong interest in Manchester City’s Rodri, Liverpool midfielder Alexis Mac Allister and Chelsea star Enzo Fernandez as they assess options capable of strengthening the heart of Mourinho’s new-look side.

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