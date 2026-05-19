£154m double Real Madrid exit advances as Man Utd get stunning boost

Manchester United have learned that two of their transfer targets could leave Real Madrid this summer, with the returning Jose Mourinho reportedly open to Eduardo Camavinga’s sale.

Mourinho has agreed an initial two-year contract to take charge of Real Madrid for the second time, having first managed Los Blancos from 2010 to 2013. There are several issues in the dressing room, involving the likes of Federico Valverde, Aurelien Tchouameni, Antonio Rudiger and Alvaro Carreras, and club president Florentino Perez believes Mourinho can get the squad back in line.

There will be big changes to Madrid’s midfield under Mourinho. We can confirm the Portuguese wants to sign Rodri to bring balance and leadership to the team, though Manchester City are making an aggressive push to keep him.

Defensa Central claim Mourinho ‘doesn’t want Camavinga’ and will sanction the Frenchman’s departure as one of his first acts back at the Bernabeu.

Mourinho is rumoured to be chasing Man Utd-linked Wolves midfielder Joao Gomes as a replacement for Camavinga.

We revealed on Friday that Camavinga is open to leaving Madrid this summer as he searches for regular starts.

Our sources have confirmed that Man Utd and Liverpool both hold strong interest in the £50m-rated talent and have held talks with his entourage.

Valverde is another midfield target of United’s, and separate reports in the Spanish press claim Madrid chiefs are siding with Tchouameni over the Uruguayan following their two bust-ups.

The chances of Valverde leaving the Spanish capital are growing as Madrid have been tipped to consider significant offers for him.

Valverde’s price tag has been set at €100-120m (£87-104m).

Remarkably, the report adds that Tchouameni is seen as an important member of the dressing room and as a potential future captain, despite his heated rows with Valverde.

The latter, in contrast, will be stripped of his leadership role ahead of a potential exit, it is claimed.

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Tchouameni to stay, Valverde could leave

Tchouameni is understood to have pushed Valverde during their second fight, which resulted in him needing stitches at the hospital. However, Madrid players have accused Valverde of instigating their second fight, and of acting unprofessionally.

It emerged last week that United are rivalling Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain for Valverde.

The Mirror have claimed United are ‘planning a stunning transfer raid’ to bring the 27-year-old to England.

Although, Camavinga will be far easier to sign than Valverde. Valverde has spent almost his entire career at the Bernabeu and has already called Madrid his dream club, which means it will be difficult to convince him to leave.

Whether Madrid are successful in potentially forcing him out of the club remains to be seen.

Meanwhile, Roy Keane has criticised a United star who’s ‘like a child’ and praised a dream INEOS target.

Plus, we understand United are rivalling Liverpool for a French attacker.