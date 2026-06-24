Real Madrid enter talks for dream Mourinho signing amid Vinicius exit bombshell

Real Madrid have opened discussions with Enzo Fernandez as they plot a sensational move for the Chelsea talisman, according to a journalist, though the chances of Vinicius Junior leaving the Bernabeu are reportedly rising.

It has already been a stunning summer for Real Madrid chief Florentino Perez, as he was re-elected as the club’s president before announcing Jose Mourinho’s return as manager. Los Blancos needed a big transfer window to get them back in contention for Champions League and LaLiga titles, and that is exactly what Perez is providing.

So far, they have captured Ibrahima Konate and Bernardo Silva on free transfers, while also paying Chelsea €60million (£52m) for Spain left-back Marc Cucurella.

Fernandez could soon follow Cucurella to the Spanish capital, with transfer reporter Ben Jacobs confirming that ‘talks’ between the Argentine’s camp and Madrid are now ‘underway’.

While Chelsea are ‘yet to receive formal contact’ from Madrid, an approach is described as ‘likely’ once personal terms are in place.

Madrid consider Fernandez a ‘leading target’ as the move is being ‘driven’ by Mourinho. The Portuguese icon has identified central midfield as an area that needs bolstering and sees Fernandez as a top-class solution.

Perez and Mourinho know the 25-year-old wants to make the switch. He received an internal two-game ban at Chelsea in April after admitting he would like to live in Madrid, comparing the city to Buenos Aires.

The main sticking point now is Chelsea’s demands, which have been set at a whopping £120m. While Madrid have huge money at their disposal, it remains to be seen whether they are willing to offer such a big fee.

We reported on May 28 that Perez could offer Chelsea two players to help bring down the cost of the operation.

Fernandez might form part of an incredible £241m Blues exodus this summer, too.

But the Argentina World Cup star might not play alongside Vinicius in the Spanish capital. As per Radio Marca journalist Ramon Alvarez de Mon, Vinicius’ contract renewal has become ‘increasingly unlikely’ in recent weeks.

His current deal expires in June 2027, yet Perez currently does not plan to meet his wage demands.

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Real Madrid ‘suspect’ Vinicius Junior might leave

Madrid chiefs ‘suspect a team might emerge this summer’ to offer the Brazilian superstar an exit.

The fact Vinicius has great respect for Madrid means he would rather be sold for big money this summer than leave on a free transfer next year.

We confirmed on May 7 that Manchester City will be serious contenders to sign the winger if no fresh Madrid deal materialises.

Meanwhile, Liverpool have reportedly approached Madrid over a possible deal for a midfielder.

Elsewhere, we understand Chelsea are in a strong position to sign a Serie A defender as Madrid assess the situation.