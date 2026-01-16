Angry Chelsea star fancies Real Madrid ‘move’ as Arsenal source delivers crushing blow

Chelsea midfielder Enzo Fernandez is open to the idea of joining Real Madrid in 2026, according to a report, as sources tell TEAMtalk whether Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta would leave his role at the Emirates Stadium and move to Estadio Bernabeu.

Real Madrid are unlikely to make a major signing in the January transfer window, but there are plans for Los Blancos to bring in a new midfielder at the end of the season. Xabi Alonso wanted Madrid to sign Martin Zubimendi before he joined Arsenal from Real Sociedad in the summer of 2025, but Los Blancos president Florentino Perez turned down his request.

Alonso is no longer the Madrid manager, but Perez has realised that Los Blancos need to sign a midfielder who can pull the strings from midfield.

Chelsea midfielder Enzo Fernandez is a player that Real Madrid are keen on, with our transfer correspondent, Fraser Fletcher, reporting on October 9, 2025, that the Argentina international himself is open to the deal of playing for the Spanish and European giants.

Defensa Central, a Real Madrid-centric news outlet that is often speculative, has now claimed that Fernandez is not happy at Chelsea and fancies a move to Madrid.

‘Enzo Fernandez (24) does not rule out a move to Real Madrid after his anger with Chelsea over the dismissal of Maresca’, notes the headline in the report.

The report itself has claimed that while Paris Saint-Germain star Vitinha is Madrid’s top midfield target, the club’s bosses remain admirers of Fernandez.

Maresca parted company with Chelsea on New Years’ Day, with Liam Rosenior now in charge of the London club.

Mikel Arteta stance on leaving Arsenal for Real Madrid

Alvaro Arbeloa is now the manager of Madrid, but it is unlikely that he will stay in charge at Estadio Bernabeu next season – unless, of course, he wins LaLiga and/or the Champions League.

Madrid are already looking at potential candidates for the long term, and one of them is Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta.

Sources have told our transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, that Arteta is one of the four concrete managerial targets for Madrid.

However, we understand that Arteta and Arsenal sporting director Andrea Berta are already in talks over a new contract for the Gunners’ manager.

Arsenal as a club value Arteta highly and do not want to let him leave anytime soon.

A source with knowledge of the situation exclusively told us: “Mikel is very happy and settled, but talks wise, he is focused on winning.

“Arsenal want the Premier League title, and more, this coming season, that is his full focus.

“Links with Real Madrid, as well as the likes of Manchester City and Barcelona are seen as inevitable, but that is all they are, just links.”

Real Madrid have Jacobo Ramon advantage

Graeme Bailey has also reported that Real Madrid are in the driver’s seat regarding Jacobo Ramon’s future.

Ramon joined Como from Madrid in the summer of 2025 and has done well for the Italian club so far this season.

Sources have told us that Chelsea, Liverpool, Tottenham Hotspur and Newcastle United all have been keeping tabs on the 21-year-old Spanish centre-back.

However, Madrid could bring Ramon back to Estadio Bernabeu next summer, with Los Blancos having a 50% sell-on clause and also multiple buy-back options.

A source has told us: “The club are fully aware of how well Jacobo has been playing, he is arguably one of the best defenders in Serie A this season.

“The club are also aware of the interest mounting.”

