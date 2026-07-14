Fabrizio Romano reveals Real Madrid ‘obsessed’ with signing €200m ‘Galactico’

Fabrizio Romano has provided the latest on Real Madrid making a sensational move for Bayern Munich superstar Michael Olise, who has overtaken Julian Alvarez on Florentino Perez’s wish list.

During his presidential re-election campaign, Perez promised to submit a €150million (£128m) bid for a world-class signing. Perez was successful in getting re-elected, and he subsequently offered that amount for Alvarez of close rivals Atletico Madrid.

However, the proposal was rejected out of hand and swiftly mocked by Atleti on social media, who pointed to the striker’s €500m (£426m) release clause.

Romano then revealed that Bayern winger Olise is the new Galactico Perez truly wants, believing the France star can help to bring Champions League and LaLiga titles back to the Bernabeu.

On June 20, Real Madrid were forced to release a statement denying they have held talks with Olise, in order to maintain their relationship with Bayern.

But Romano has doubled down on his claims that Los Blancos dream of signing the 24-year-old.

In his latest YouTube video, the journalist included ‘Olise obsession’ in the caption before saying: “Olise is the Galactico in Florentino Perez’s mind. The Julian Alvarez story has never really been concrete.

“The player wanted by Florentino before, now, and in the next years, is Olise. Florentino Perez loves Michael Olise. There is pure admiration for Michael Olise.

“It’s going to be important to understand, in conversations with Bayern, if there is any chance to open doors to an exit this summer.

“At the moment, Bayern insist they want to keep the player. So I think it’s going to be difficult and complicated at this stage.

“But in case there is even a small way to make it happen, Florentino Perez believes Michael Olise is the perfect player for Real Madrid’s quality, style and Galactico mentality.

“So, let’s see. This depends on Bayern, and Bayern, as of today, insist they absolutely want to keep Michael Olise.”

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Real Madrid want to unite Mbappe, Olise

Madrid already have arguably the best attack in the world, and snaring Olise would make them even scarier. Olise has formed a devastating partnership with Madrid striker Kylian Mbappe at the World Cup.

However, the transfer will be extremely expensive. Bayern are expected to demand over €200m (£170m) before selling the playmaker.

Madrid also dream of partnering Mbappe with Manchester City goal machine Erling Haaland at some point in the future. They would have to sell a big name to afford another mind-blowing deal though, most likely Vinicius Junior.

On paper, an attacking lineup involving Mbappe, Haaland and Olise would be unstoppable. But it remains to be seen how it would actually work in-game.

Meanwhile, there has been an update on Aurelien Tchouameni’s potential move to Manchester United.