Florentino Perez has reportedly ‘promised’ Jose Mourinho that he will bring a £100m-rated world-class midfielder to Real Madrid, while the Spanish giants are considering a bold swoop for an Arsenal star.

Mourinho is set to be formally re-appointed Madrid boss imminently, and will be tasked with reasserting the club’s dominance in LaLiga and the Champions League.

But Madrid president Perez knows Mourinho needs backing in the transfer window, and Paris Saint-Germain superstar Vitinha is reportedly top of his shortlist.

Perez ‘promises’ jaw-dropping Real Madrid signing

Perez is said to have a ‘trump card’ that will guarantee he wins the upcoming presidential elections at Real Madrid – the €115milllion (£100m / $133.5m) signing of PSG star Vitinha,

The election will take place on June 7. Perez is running against Riquelme, who is walking a tightrope after his brazen stunt showing a Real Madrid shirt with Erling Haaland’s name on the back backfired. More on that later.

According to Portuguese outlet Record, Perez has ‘promised’ incoming boss Mourinho that he’ll sign PSG’s Vitinha if he’s re-elected.

The report claims: ‘The Real Madrid presidential elections are just around the corner – this Sunday, June 7th – and Florentino Pérez, running for his third term with the club, has promised to offer José Mourinho a blockbuster signing that could even guarantee his re-election.’

Vitinha is arguably one of the best players on the planet, with the Portuguese finishing third in the 2025 Ballon d’Or voting and placing as the top ranked midfielder.

Since then, Vitinha helped Luis Enrique’s all-conquering PSG side go back-to-back in the Champions League.

Interestingly, PSG can reportedly be taken out of the equation by way of a release clause, understood to be set at the aforementioned €115million.

Adding fuel to this transfer fire are claims made by Cadena SER’s Pacojó Delgado.

He explained: “If Florentino wants to settle the elections, the announcement of Vitinha would be the final blow. A knockout before Sunday even arrives.

“Do you really think Jorge Mendes [Vitinha’s agent] wouldn’t make his best player available to Jose Mourinho if possible?”

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Real Madrid in ‘contact’ over move for Arsenal star

Meanwhile, transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has revealed that Madrid are plotting a move for Arsenal star Riccardo Calafiori as part of their defensive reshuffle.

Los Blancos are set to sign Ibrahima Konate once his Liverpool contract expires, while they’ll also bring in Inter Milan right-back Denzel Dumfries.

But Calafiori is also on their radar, as Mourinho looks to add a new face to the left side of Madrid’s defence.

“Real Madrid are not done for defenders,” declared Romano on his YouTube channel. “The situation is linked to the centre-back and left-back position.

“Basically at left-back they have Alvaro Carreras and Ferland Mendy who is injured now and has had many injuries over the years.

“At centre-back, the idea at Real Madrid is if there’s an opportunity of a player who can help as a centre-back and left-back – and Riccardo Calafiori is that profile – for Real Madrid it could be an interesting option to follow in the market.”

Romano then insisted links between Real Madrid and Josko Gvardiol probably won’t come to anything given Manchester City view the Croatian as a “crucial player”.

And getting back to Calafiori, Romano confirmed “contact” has been made with Calafiori’s representatives.

He added: “What I can reveal is there’s been a contact with those close to Calafiori a few weeks ago, with Real Madrid asking for information on the Italian defender.

“He’s still a very important player for Arsenal, so it’s not an easy one at all.”

Man City threaten legal action over Haaland saga

And now, back to the Haaland drama.

As mentioned, Perez’s opponent in the Madrid presidential election, Riquelme, showed off a Real Madrid jersey with Haaland’s name on the back.

As part of his ‘manifesto’, Riquelme promised to ‘deliver’ the signing of the Man City striker should he be elected, as well as his teammate, Rodri.

“Erling Haaland and Rodri will be my star signings if I become president,” Riquelme said.

“If I break my promises regarding either of these players, I’ve signed a guarantee where I’d pay 100% of membership costs for next season. Haaland has a release clause, and he wants to come to Madrid.”

As you can expect, Man City were far from pleased.

Indeed, via Sky Sports reporter Lyall Thomas, they are considering legal action in response to the stunt.

“The stories which have emerged from Spain regarding the future of Erling Haaland are untrue,” Thomas wrote on X.

“There is no chance of this happening, and there is no contractual clause to enable it. We are considering legal action for the use of our player image in this context.”

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