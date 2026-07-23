Fulham get green light to reunite Arbeloa with dazzling Real Madrid star

Real Madrid are prepared to sanction a temporary departure for Franco Mastantuono this summer as the club prioritises the development of the highly rated Argentine teenager, TEAMtalk can confirm.

The 18-year-old, who can play as a winger and attacking midfielder, arrived from River Plate in August 2025 on a long-term contract, but he has found first-team opportunities limited during his debut campaign in the Spanish capital.

Under the guidance of manager Jose Mourinho, the club has given the green light for a straight loan move without any buy option, mirroring the approach taken with Endrick last season.

Real Madrid retain strong belief in Mastantuono’s potential and are determined to keep full control of his future.

More than five clubs from Spain and further afield have already registered interest, with discussions expected to speed up in the coming days.

Fulham have emerged as one of the most interested suitors.

New manager Alvaro Arbeloa, familiar with the player from his time at Estadio Bernabeu, is keen on a reunion at Craven Cottage.

The Premier League side have explored a loan that could include an option to buy, though Madrid remain firmly against any permanent deal.

Fulham sources have confidence they can land him but face serious competition for his signature and need to convince Madrid he wouldn’t be on the bench and will get regular time in the starting eleven.

River Plate have also made enquiries about a possible return, yet Madrid would prefer a European destination that offers competitive minutes.

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Tottenham have already approached Real Madrid

Additional interest has come from Juventus, who are carefully evaluating the prospect and have made contact, along with Real Sociedad, Sporting CP, Benfica, Villarreal and Como.

Tottenham Hotspur previously made contact when Mastantuono was in Argentina but would want a permanent option.

Mastantuono’s future will be decided jointly by the player, his representatives at AST, Mourinho and the Madrid hierarchy.

With the transfer window still open, a temporary switch appears the plan as the club seeks to balance immediate squad needs with the careful nurturing of one of their brightest young assets.