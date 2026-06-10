Julian Alvarez remains determined to join Barcelona despite a dramatic intervention from Real Madrid, with sources confirming to TEAMtalk that the Argentina international still views a move to the Camp Nou as his destination this summer.

The Atletico Madrid forward has emerged as one of the most sought-after players in Europe after making it clear in recent weeks that he is open to leaving the Metropolitano.

Arsenal and Paris Saint-Germain have both worked extensively on a potential deal throughout the summer and, as TEAMtalk previously revealed, were informed that Barcelona had moved to the front of the queue for his signature.

Now, Real Madrid have entered the race.

Los Blancos, who are set to confirm the return of Jose Mourinho as their new head coach, caused a major stir on Tuesday when it emerged that they had submitted a staggering €150million (£129.3m / $173.3m) offer to Atletico Madrid for Alvarez.

Their city rivals swiftly rejected the bid, but it underlined the seriousness of Real’s interest in the 25-year-old.

Sources close to the situation have told TEAMtalk that Alvarez has been made fully aware of Real Madrid’s intentions and is flattered by the interest from the European giants.

However, despite the appeal of moving to the Santiago Bernabeu, Barcelona remain his first choice and that message has been relayed to both Barca and Real.

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Big obstacles to Alvarez’s dream Barca move

We understand Alvarez has long been attracted by the prospect of playing for the Catalan club and that his position has not changed, even after Real’s aggressive move.

That does not mean a transfer will be straightforward. Indeed, Real’s willingness to go as high as €150million has significantly complicated matters for Barcelona.

The Catalans have never envisaged matching that level of expenditure and sources indicate they are now assessing whether there is any realistic route to completing a deal.

Atletico’s stance will be crucial.

While Alvarez would favour a move to Barcelona, there is little expectation at this stage that Atletico would offer their domestic rivals any form of discount, particularly after seeing the level of money Real Madrid are prepared to place on the table.

That leaves Barcelona facing a major challenge if they are to turn Alvarez’s preference into a completed transfer. The situation is also being watched closely elsewhere.

Arsenal remain admirers of the former Manchester City star and continue to monitor developments, while Paris Saint-Germain have not entirely given up hope of persuading him to move to France. For now, though, the player’s focus remains firmly on Spain.

TEAMtalk understands Alvarez is appreciative of the interest from across Europe and particularly intrigued by Real Madrid’s willingness to make him one of the most expensive signings in football history.

But despite the noise surrounding Madrid’s bid and the growing complexity of the negotiations, sources insist that Barcelona remains the club he most wants to join.

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