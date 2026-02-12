Real Madrid are ready to splash a record-breaking fee on a talented midfielder Arne Slot dreams of bringing to Liverpool, while they are looking to sign a new right-back who could compete with Trent Alexander-Arnold.

The LaLiga giants have entered the post-Xabi Alonso era under interim manager Alvaro Arbeloa and there remains uncertainty over who will take charge next season.

But Madrid continue to plan for the summer transfer window behind the scenes, and one of Europe’s most exciting youngsters figures highly on their shortlist.

Real Madrid line up swoop for Dutch sensation

The player in question is AZ Alkmaar midfielder Kees Smit, the 20-year-old who has set the Eredivisie alight with his performances.

We revealed on December 30 that Liverpool are among the clubs keen on a 2026 deal for Smit, with manager Slot a long-term admirer of the star and having followed his career from a young age.

But Madrid could be planning a move of their own for Smit, with respected journalist Fabrizio Romano confirming their interest.

They not deterred by the fact that AZ will demand a club-record fee for his services. Indeed, any deal is expected to far surpass the AZ record; that being the €25m (£21.8m, $30m) fee received for Tijjani Reijnders from AC Milan in 2023.

Romano also confirms that Smit’s future is in the hands of super-agent Jorge Mendes.

“Jorge Mendes is in control of the situation. There is Real Madrid interested and several Premier League top clubs so there is going to be a big battle in the Premier League and Spanish clubs,” Romano said on his YouTube channel.

“Let’s see what happens because Kes Smit and AZ Alkmaar, it is going to be a huge summer, a huge battle. It’s not going to be easy to sign him because 40-45 million euros is not going to be enough, it’s going to be big money.

“For sure, it’s going to be a big battle, so get for Kees Smit because he’s going to be a big part of conversations.”

TEAMtalk insider Graeme Bailey revealed back in December that while AZ refuse to comment on Smit, it is believed that they are already asking for more than €60million (£52.2m, $70.6m) for his services.

In fact, some in the Netherlands feel the fee for Smit could get close to the €75million (£65.3m, $88.3m) mark that Barcelona paid for De Jong in 2019.

Roma star targeted by Los Blancos

Meanwhile, reports suggest that Madrid are lining up a move for Roma right-back Wesley Franca.

The 34-year-old Dani Carvajal is not expected to sign a contract extension, with his deal expiring at the season’s end, so a replacement must be signed for him.

Fellow right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold hasn’t had the expected impact since his arrival from Liverpool, either, so Los Blancos want someone who can compete for a starting spot.

Reports from Spain suggest Madrid ‘would be prepared to offer around €35million’ (£30.5m, $41.5m) for Wesley, though this would be in the event that Carvajal leaves.

Wesley signed for Roma last summer and can contribute in attack and defence, notching three Serie A goals so far.

Battle for Dortmund star ignites

In other news, Real Madrid are reportedly interested in Borussia Dortmund left-back Daniel Svenssson, but could face competition from Arsenal and Liverpool for his signature.

Dortmund would be open to selling the Sweden international for €35-40million (up to £35m, $47.5m).

Svensson, 24, has made 21 Bundesliga appearances this season, notching one goal and an assist in the process.

