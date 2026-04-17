Real Madrid rival Liverpool, Arsenal for £70m sensation who’s eager to move

Kees Smit, the 20-year-old Dutch midfielder shining at AZ Alkmaar, has emerged as one of European football’s most sought-after young talents ahead of the 2026 summer transfer window.

Born in Heiloo on January 20 2006, the central midfielder has progressed rapidly through AZ’s renowned academy, making his senior breakthrough and establishing himself as a key figure in the Eredivisie side. With a contract running until June 2028, Smit has openly signalled his desire to move abroad soon, describing a potential transfer as “wonderful” and hinting at a preference for a step up to one of Europe’s elite clubs.

Smit’s playing style combines technical elegance with physical presence and intelligent decision-making.

Capable of operating as a central or defensive midfielder, he excels at ball progression, vision, long-range passing, and composure under pressure.

His performances this season, including goals, assists, and strong showings in European competitions, have drawn widespread acclaim.

Interest in the Netherlands international youth prospect is intense and spans the continent.

In Spain, both Real Madrid and Barcelona have monitored him closely for some time.

Real Madrid view him as a strong candidate to “generate football” in midfield for the 2026/27 season, while Barcelona have been linked heavily, with Ronald Koeman among those to speak glowingly of his qualities.

Smit himself has confirmed past interest from both LaLiga giants and expressed a fondness for playing in Spain. Sources say that if the Spanish giants bid, they would be considered favourites.

The Premier League is equally active. Reports suggest up to five English clubs are in the mix, including Liverpool and Arsenal, who are frequently named as stylistic fits thanks to their emphasis on technical midfield play.

Manchester United see him as part of a broader rebuild, while Chelsea regard him as a longer-term project, as their focus is on ready-made Premier League players this summer.

Newcastle United have also tracked him extensively, though competing with bigger-spending rivals may prove challenging.

Occasional links to Tottenham should not be discounted, but they must remain in the Premier League, while no European football will make it difficult.

AZ are braced for a significant offer and have enlisted super agent Jorge Mendes to handle negotiations, with a club-record fee – potentially in the region of €60-80million (£52-70m) – expected.

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Kees Smit has dazzled Rio Ferdinand

At just 20, Smit stands on the cusp of a major career leap and that is no surprise. He is one of Europe’s most exciting talents and has the ability to become one of the best in the world.

Last week, Rio Ferdinand explained why Man Utd cannot miss out on the player to one of their rivals.

“Kees Smit is the truth man, I’m telling you,” he claimed.

“He’s one you go, ‘I’m buying him.’ It doesn’t have to be for now.

“I hope he does come in and takes the world by storm, but if we’ve got to wait six months to a year for him, I do not care. We cannot let him go elsewhere.

“I’ve seen him play a couple of times now and that’s all I need to see. I’ve seen the clips… man. I’ve spoken to some guys in Holland, friends. The kid has got it.”