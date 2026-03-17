Liverpool have identified Sean Steur as an alternative to Kees Smit

Real Madrid have emerged as favourites to sign AZ Alkmaar sensation Kees Smit this summer amid rival interest from Liverpool, with the player’s stance now revealed, and the Reds have their eye on an exciting alternative.

The 20-year-old Dutch maestro is one of the players on Los Blancos’ shortlist as they plan to invest in young talents they believe will develop into world-class players in the future.

Smit certainly has exciting potential and has established himself as a key player for AZ, having notched four goals and six assists in 38 appearances this season.

Scouts from Liverpool, Manchester United, Arsenal and more have all been in attendance to watch Smit in action this term, but it appears Real Madrid are frontrunners in the race for his signature.

We have previously reported how it could take a big fee, potentially as high as €75million (£65.3m, $88.3m), to sign Smit this summer. But should he leave the Netherlands, the player seems to have his sights set firmly on a move to LaLiga, in a blow to his Premier League suitors.

“[I’d like to play in] La Liga. Playing there would be great. I love the sun; I’m tired of playing in so much cold and rain, so I’d love to go and play in Spain.” Smit told Supergaande, as cited by AS.

“Ideally, I’d like take the next step at another team in the Netherlands, but I don’t think that’s going to happen. I never considered leaving AZ. My dream was to play here for the rest of my life.”

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Liverpool identify exciting Smit alternative

While Real Madrid appear frontrunners for Smit, Liverpool won’t be panicking.

TEAMtalk correspondent Graeme Bailey exclusively revealed that they have identified Ajax midfielder Sean Steur as an alternative signing.

We understand that several top sides view Steur as a ‘potentially even better option’ than Smit, and the Reds have been keeping a very close eye on his progress.

The 18-year-old made his first-team debut last season and, after starting the campaign with Jong Ajax, has progressed to become a key part of the senior squad.

A ball-playing, two-footed holding midfielder, Steur has looked completely at ease in the first team despite having made just 17 first-team appearances.

Steur’s performances have caused a stir across Europe. Eintracht Frankfurt held talks in January to try and strike a deal, but quickly realised his growing reputation may put him out of reach this summer.

Liverpool could make a blockbuster move for Steur in the summer – especially if they do miss out on Smit as Real Madrid continue to be linked with a move for him.

Real Madrid, Liverpool latest: Olise bid prepared / Wolves raid planned

Meanwhile, a shock report has claimed that Real Madrid are lining up a stunning €160million (£138m / $184m) bid for Bayern Munich winger Michael Olise.

The French international is Liverpool’s ‘dream’ long-term Mo Salah successor, but if these claims are to be believed, it appears Los Blancos want to scupper their plans.

In other news, we understand Liverpool are considering a move for Wolves midfielder Joao Gomes this summer, though they’ll face competition from Manchester United.

The Brazilian international has previously hinted that he would be open to a switch to Anfield, too.

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