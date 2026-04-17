Real Madrid plotting signing of £70m-rated Arsenal target as Trent Alexander-Arnold claims assessed

Real Madrid are ready to rival Arsenal and Liverpool for the signing of a £70million-rated midfielder, while Fabrizio Romano has dropped his verdict on claims that Trent Alexander-Arnold could leave the Bernabeu this summer.

The Spanish giant’s chances of a positive season effectively ended when they were defeated by Bayern Munich in the Champions League quarter-finals, as they trail Barcelona by nine points in LaLiga.

The future of interim manager Alvaro Arbeloa is shrouded in uncertainty, but , led by club president Florentino Perez, still have some ambitious plans for the summer transfer window.

Real Madrid want Arsenal-linked Dutch sensation

TEAMtalk transfer insider, Fraser Fletcher, confirmed in an update earlier today that Real Madrid are seriously considering a move for Dutch midfielder Kees Smit this summer.

The 20-year-old AZ Alkmaar star is considered one of the most exciting prospects in Europe and has long been tracked by elite sides across the continent.

With a contract running until June 2028, Smit has openly signalled his desire to move abroad soon, describing a potential transfer as “wonderful” and hinting at a preference for a step up to one of Europe’s top leagues.

Real Madrid view him as a strong candidate to “generate football” in midfield for the 2026/27 season, while Barcelona have been linked heavily, with Ronald Koeman among those to speak glowingly of his qualities.

The Premier League is equally active. Up to five English clubs are in the mix, including Liverpool and Arsenal, who are frequently named as stylistic fits thanks to their emphasis on technical midfield play.

AZ are braced for a significant offer and have enlisted super agent Jorge Mendes to handle negotiations, with a club-record fee – potentially in the region of €60-80million (£52-70m) – expected.

Whether Real Madrid are willing to go that high with an offer remains to be seen, but a high-profile move for Smit this summer looks almost inevitable.

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Romano makes ‘100%’ Alexander-Arnold claim

Meanwhile, respected journalist, Fabrizio Romano, has responded to rumours that Trent Alexander-Arnold could leave Real Madrid, despite only joining last summer.

The England international signed from Liverpool in a controversial move, but despite him putting in a few excellent performances, his impact at the Bernabeu has fell short of expectations somewhat.

That has led to speculation that he could be on his way much sooner than expected.

Nevertheless, Romano insists that Alexander-Arnold is going nowhere, and that Real Madrid are ‘happy’ with the full-back.

“Many questions on Trent Alexander-Arnold, but I can tell you guys that Real Madrid believe this was a season where he had to adapt,” Romano said on his YouTube channel.

“New football, new life, new city, new league, but Real Madrid are happy with the attitude of Trent.

“So, Trent will 100% stay this summer, he’s not going to be on the market, even if there were rumours about Saudi, forget about that, or return to the Premier League, forget about that.

“Trent is staying at Real Madrid.”

Camavinga ‘fails’ Real Madrid ‘exam’

In other news, reports in the Spanish press have claimed that Eduardo Camavinga has ‘failed his final exam’ at Real Madrid, with his disastrous red card in their loss to Bayern Munich in the Champions League seemingly the final straw.

“Real Madrid has treated this season as a final exam for Camavinga, and the Frenchman has been far from passing,” it’s stated.

“At the club, they don’t view separating their paths in a bad light, and the midfielder, despite feeling that Madrid is his home, might accept reality and consider offers.”

As previously reported, Liverpool are long-term admirers of Camavinga and could jump at the opportunity to sign him this summer.

But the Reds will certainly have to pay more than the €40million (£35m, $47m) transfer fee that he cost Los Blancos when they signed him from Rennes in 2021.

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