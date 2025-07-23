Real Madrid are planning a sensational bid to sign Rodri, with an ambitious report claiming that the deal could see Rodrygo and another elite star head to Manchester City this summer.

Rodri was heavily linked with Real Madrid before he ruptured his ACL in September, which saw him miss almost the entirety of last season. City were aware of Real Madrid’s strong interest and had been in talks to extend the midfielder’s contract, but those discussions were put on hold while he recovered.

Rodri returned to action at the Club World Cup and made four appearances before City were surprisingly knocked out of the tournament in the last 16 by Al-Hilal.

Rodri appeared to suffer an injury setback during that game but he is hoping to be fully fit by the time City get their domestic campaign underway.

The 2024 Ballon d’Or winner’s City deal runs for two more years. It emerged in April that Real Madrid president Florentino Perez has reignited his pursuit of Rodri.

Real Madrid still need to find a replacement for Toni Kroos and new boss Xabi Alonso would be very much open to the signing of a midfielder who can dictate the tempo.

According to Spanish source Fichajes, Madrid are ready to go to ‘crazy’ lengths to make Rodri their latest statement signing.

Perez is allegedly plotting a remarkable player-plus-cash deal involving Rodrygo and Eduardo Camavinga as well as a further €40million (£35m / $47m) to convince City to sell.

The Spain star is described as Madrid’s top target to improve the midfield and they are willing to sacrifice Rodrygo and Camavinga to get the deal done.

Madrid know that City boss Pep Guardiola is a big admirer of Rodrygo and Camavinga and hope to use this to their advantage.

Out of the two players, Rodrygo is particularly likely to depart Madrid this summer. He has grown frustrated with playing second fiddle to the likes of Vinicius Junior and Kylian Mbappe, while Alonso has approved his sale.

Madrid want to dominate both Spanish and European football once again after missing out on the LaLiga title and Champions League crown last season, and they believe signing a world-class midfielder such as Rodri would give them the best chance of doing that.

Rodri, Enzo Fernandez both targets for Real Madrid

It emerged on Saturday that Madrid have identified five potential Galacticos to pursue, with Rodri at the top of the list.

While the 29-year-old is happy at City, the Spanish press have repeatedly claimed that he would love to join Madrid.

Chelsea’s Enzo Fernandez could emerge as a backup option, with City expected to do all they can to keep Rodri.

It was claimed on Tuesday that Madrid are planning a mammoth bid to prise Fernandez away from Stamford Bridge.

City are not the only Premier League club to be linked with Rodrygo, as Arsenal and Liverpool are also in the frame to land him.

Arsenal will move for Rodrygo if they lose Gabriel Martinelli, though that appears unlikely at this stage.

TEAMtalk can confirm that Liverpool would like to snare Rodrygo if they are forced to sell Luis Diaz to Bayern Munich.

Madrid react to Barcelona move; City enter Man Utd battle

Meanwhile, Madrid will come up against Marcus Rashford as the England star has opted to join Barcelona on an initial loan from Manchester United.

Alonso and Madrid’s response to the transfer has been revealed.

Elsewhere, City are aiming to provide United with competition for the signing of a €60m-rated captain.

