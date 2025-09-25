Vitinha has decided he wants to move to Real Madrid from PSG

A Paris Saint-Germain star reportedly ‘wants’ to move to Real Madrid after their interest was reported, as the formula of the transfer may already have changed.

PSG were the best club side in Europe last season. They won the Champions League, demolishing Inter Milan 5-0 in the final, before they also reached the Club World Cup final, though they were beaten by Chelsea.

While they’re one of the very best sides in world football at the moment, PSG are not immune to the lure of Real Madrid, who also possess one of the most talented squads in the world.

And they French giants are in trouble of losing the current best midfielder in the world – Vitinha, who was the highest ranked in the world in his position in the Ballon d’Or, finishing third only behind forwards Lamine Yamal and winner Ousmane Dembele.

Fichajes reports that Vitinha ‘wants to sign for’ Real, who are currently courting him.

The club have him on their priority list, and it’s believed PSG will not sell for under €100million (£87.4m), though if reports elsewhere are believed, by the summer of 2026, Vitinha will be available for €90million (£78.7m) owing to a release clause.

Real are reportedly waiting to see if that fee is negotiable, and Vitinha’s desire to wear the Real shirt must coincide with their willingness to pay the required fee.

Vitinha formula changing

The formula of the move has already changed from a previous report from Fichajes.

Indeed, it was suggested Real were looking to bring Vitinha in by offering up €50million (£43.7m) AND Rodrygo.

However, that it’s now said PSG won’t sell for under €100million suggests the report is probably not to be trusted given there was no inkling of that whatsoever in the first report.

Fichajes are not the most reputable of sources, so the rumour is one which should be taken with a pinch of salt.

However, if Vitinha is available for a €90million release clause next summer, Real would be silly not to think about getting him.

The star bossed the midfield in the Champions League final and has been one of PSG’s most crucial assets over the past year – for Real to get back the European crown, Vitinha’s signing could go a long way.

There will of course be other suitors, but for the success he’s having, and with PSG giving him his break after he struggled at Wolves, the Portuguese might simply refuse a transfer even if the clause is met.

Real Madrid round-up: Guehi move on

Real could stun Liverpool by landing their centre-back target Marc Guehi, after the Crystal Palace man has reportedly offered himself to Los Blancos for a free summer transfer.

Real identified him as a target, and after his summer move to Liverpool fell through, they could benefit.

Fellow Premier League centre-back William Saliba was a target for Real, but won’t be moving after signing a record contract with Arsenal.

And a second Liverpool transfer could be on the rocks, as though the Reds have been credited with interest in Michael Olise, as a potential replacement for Mohamed Salah, Kylian Mbappe could help lure him to the Bernabeu as he wants to play with him at club level.

