Real Madrid are intensifying their interest in Manchester City midfielder Rodri, with sources confirming to TEAMtalk that the Spanish giants are prepared to make a serious move to bring him to the Santiago Bernabeu.

Madrid’s hierarchy have grown increasingly concerned about the loss of leadership within their squad in recent seasons.

With iconic figures such as Sergio Ramos, Casemiro, Toni Kroos and Luka Modric all departing, the club believe the dressing room has been stripped of its most influential and calming voices.

We understand that senior figures at the Bernabeu feel the squad needs greater stability, experience and a commanding presence, particularly with the possibility of a new head coach arriving this summer. The club want harmony restored, and they see a new “captain‑figure” as essential to that rebuild.

The decision to replace Xabi Alonso with Alvaro Arbeloa midway through the season was the first major step in Florentino Perez’s reset. Now, the next phase is underway, and Rodri has emerged as the standout target to lead the new era.

TEAMtalk can reveal that Madrid view Man City star Rodri as the ideal on‑pitch general – someone capable of anchoring the midfield and commanding the dressing room in the way their past legends once did.

The 2024 Ballon d’Or winner has previously admitted he would consider a move to Real Madrid at some point in his career, and sources believe he is now set to be offered that opportunity.

Man City could approve shock Rodri exit in summer shake-up

Rodri’s current contract has fewer than 18 months remaining, and both he and Man City agreed to pause renewal talks while he recovered from knee surgery in 2024.

Further discussions are expected in the coming months, but we have been told the midfielder is seriously considering a return to his hometown of Madrid.

Should Rodri decline to extend his deal, Man City would be forced to weigh up cashing in on a player who has won every major honour since arriving in 2019.

My colleague, Fraser Fletcher, revealed in a big update on February 3 that Guardiola is ‘extremely likely’ to depart Man City this summer, despite his contract running until 2027.

And with uncertainty surrounding Pep Guardiola’s future, City are preparing for what insiders describe as a potential ‘mini‑revolution’ this summer. Alongside Rodri, there are growing expectations that John Stones and Bernardo Silva could also depart, signalling a significant reshaping of the squad.

Madrid, sensing opportunity, are ready to strike and Rodri has now moved to the very top of their leadership‑focused recruitment drive.

