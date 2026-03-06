Real Madrid are well on their way to sealing their first two signings of the summer in a stunning £87million double swoop, though they’re at risk of missing out on a Liverpool star they’ve been eyeing for a long time.

Los Blancos have endured a disappointing season, by their standards, but they are still in the LaLiga title race and face Manchester City in the Champions League Round of 16.

It is unlikely that interim boss Alvaro Arbeloa remains in charge next term, so there is uncertainty on the managerial front, but planning for the summer transfer window is still ongoing behind the scenes.

Real Madrid closing on double signing – journalist

According to journalist Alberto Pereiro, the first two summer arrivals at the Bernabeu have already been decided, with Borussia Dortmund centre-back Nico Schlotterbeck and iconic Manchester City midfielder Rodri due to arrive in a double deal worth a combined €100m (£87m, $116m).

Per the report, the pair have been declared ‘top priorities’ for Madrid this summer, and the Spanish giants are close to agreeing on moves to bring them both to the Bernabeu.

“The first €100m that Madrid want to spend this summer is on Rodrigo Hernández and Schlotterbeck. Whether Madrid makes more signings depends on what they sell this summer,” Pereiro said on Radioestadio Noche.

Schlotterbeck, 26, has been heavily linked with a move to the Bernabeu for several months, and it’s certainly true that Madrid are looking to bring in a new centre-back this summer.

His contract expires in 2027, and has so far refused to sign an extension, meaning this summer represents Dortmund’s last chance to get a sizeable fee for him.

Manchester United and Liverpool have both been linked with Schlotterbeck, too, but it appears that the Spanish giants are leading the race.

It’s no secret that Los Blancos president, Florentino Perez, is personally a big fan of Man City star Rodri.

The move to take the 29-year-old to the Bernabeu has also recently won support from Fabrizio Romano.

““Rodri is out of contract in 2027, and in the summer, he will face a big decision… For sure, Rodri has fans internally at Real Madrid. He has people in Real Madrid’s management appreciating him,” Romano said.

However, it’s worth noting that Schlotterbeck and Rodri to Madrid are not yet done deals, despite Pereiro’s claims. He also doesn’t make clear how much Madrid will pay for each player, despite the double signing supposedly totalling €100m.

Blow for Los Blancos as Liverpool push for deal

Meanwhile, TEAMtalk insider, Graeme Bailey, exclusively revealed today that Liverpool have made their ‘biggest offer yet’ to Ibrahima Konate as they look to tie him down to a contract extension.

The French centre-back’s current deal expires at the season’s end and Madrid are one of three clubs looking to sign him on a free transfer, along with Barcelona and Inter Milan.

Madrid have already presented an offer to Konate’s camp and are firmly in the race – but the Reds are pushing hard to keep him.

Well-placed sources with knowledge of the situation say there is a ‘new confidence’ at Liverpool that Konate will pen fresh terms.

The Reds, however, are pushing hard for clarity.

We previously revealed that the club want a definitive answer from Konate by Easter as they look to avoid uncertainty dragging deep into the summer.

That gives the player less than a month to reach a final decision over whether to stay or go.

Klopp wants Chelsea star at the Bernabeu – report

In other news, a report has claimed that Jurgen Klopp has made it clear to Madrid that he wants Chelsea midfielder Enzo Fernandez at the Bernabeu next season, if he is to take charge of the club.

Sources have confirmed that Los Blancos are keen to appoint the legendary former Liverpool boss – but it remains to be seen whether he’ll be convinced.

Speculation has been rife over who Klopp would look to bring in should he be appointed and Fernandez is reportedly on his shortlist.

“The German coach believes that Enzo Fernandez is one of the most complete midfielders in football today,” it’s stated.

“His ability to organise the game, his personality on the field and his ability to dominate the rhythm of the match fit perfectly into the footballing idea that Klopp wants to develop in his next team.

“For this reason, the coach has made it clear to his entourage that signing the Argentine is an absolute priority wherever he goes to train.”

