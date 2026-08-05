Real Madrid finalise €140m Yan Diomande move as double deal advances

Real Madrid have finalised their agreement with RB Leipzig for Yan Diomande and the Ivory Coast star is now set to fly to Spain to complete his blockbuster move, TEAMtalk understands.

Sources have also confirmed to TEAMtalk that Real Madrid’s deal for Manchester City midfielder Rodri is effectively in place, with only final formalities delaying what is expected to become another marquee signing for Jose Mourinho.

The Portuguese head coach is poised to land two of his priority targets in what represents a major statement of intent from the Spanish giants.

TEAMtalk revealed last month that Real Madrid had reached an agreement in principle for Diomande, but negotiations over the finer details of the transfer structure, including payment schedules and bonuses, delayed the completion of the deal.

Those issues have now been resolved.

TEAMtalk understands Madrid have agreed to pay a guaranteed €125million (£107m) to RB Leipzig, with performance-related add-ons capable of taking the overall package to €140m (£120m).

Diomande has already agreed personal terms and, after waiting several weeks for the green light, is now expected to travel to Madrid within the next 24 hours to undergo his medical and complete the formalities of the transfer.

While Diomande’s arrival is now imminent, Rodri’s move will take slightly longer.

The Spain international recently underwent minor back surgery and was never expected to return to full training until next week, meaning Real Madrid are prepared to wait a few more days before officially completing the transfer.

TEAMtalk understands only minor contractual details remain outstanding and all parties expect the deal to be wrapped up during the coming week.

Manchester City, meanwhile, are already accelerating plans for life after Rodri.

Sources have confirmed to TEAMtalk that Enzo Maresca’s side are making significant progress in their pursuit of Lille wonderkid Ayyoub Bouaddi, with the highly-rated midfielder having already agreed personal terms.

Bouaddi to replace Madrid-bound Rodri

City remain confident the transfer can be completed before the weekend as they move quickly to secure Rodri’s long-term successor.

Talks are also continuing over the future of Vinicius Junior, as exclusively revealed by TEAMtalk. Contract negotiations between the Brazilian and Real Madrid remain ongoing despite another round of talks this week failing to produce an agreement.

Arsenal continue to monitor the situation closely, but sources have stressed to TEAMtalk that Diomande’s arrival has no impact whatsoever on Vinicius’ future, with the two situations being handled entirely independently by the club.

Madrid remain hopeful of reaching an agreement with the Brazilian while simultaneously pressing ahead with Mourinho’s ambitious squad rebuild.

For Mourinho, however, the immediate focus is on welcoming two elite additions who he believes can transform his new-look Real Madrid side ahead of the new season.