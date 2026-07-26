Real Madrid beat PSG to Yan Diomande as Bradley Barcola impact revealed

Real Madrid are set to beat Paris Saint-Germain to the signing of Yan Diomande after reaching an agreement with RB Leipzig and already securing terms with the player’s camp, TEAMtalk understands.

Sources have confirmed to TEAMtalk that the Spanish giants are now on course to complete one of the biggest deals of the summer, with only the final formalities remaining before the transfer is announced.

The development represents a major blow for PSG, who had long been regarded as favourites to sign the Ivory Coast international.

As TEAMtalk revealed on Saturday, Diomande had become increasingly frustrated by the lack of progress in negotiations between PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi and Red Bull chief Oliver Mintzlaff.

Despite months of discussions, the French champions failed to reach a breakthrough with Leipzig, leaving the door open for rival clubs to make their move.

Diomande had previously indicated a preference for PSG over Premier League admirers Liverpool and Arsenal, both of whom remained active in monitoring his situation throughout the summer.

However, sources say Real Madrid’s decisive approach this week changed the landscape completely.

Once the Spanish giants made it clear they were prepared to meet Leipzig’s demands and presented a clear sporting vision, Diomande became convinced that the Santiago Bernabeu was the right destination for the next stage of his career.

TEAMtalk understands new Real Madrid head coach Jose Mourinho played a significant role in that process.

Mourinho personally outlined how he sees Diomande fitting into his plans and made it clear the 20-year-old would be an important part of Madrid’s future rather than a development project.

Sources say Mourinho has told Diomande he can become part of an attacking unit capable of rivalling any in world football.

The Portuguese coach believes a frontline featuring Diomande alongside Kylian Mbappe and Vinicius Junior could compete directly with PSG’s star-studded attack of Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, Ousmane Dembele and either Desire Doue or Bradley Barcola.

TEAMtalk can also reveal Mourinho has made it clear internally that he wants Diomande to play alongside Vinicius rather than replace him.

That message comes amid continuing uncertainty surrounding the Brazilian’s long-term future, with Vinicius still in discussions with Real Madrid over a new contract.

While those talks continue, Mourinho has stressed that his vision involves both players featuring prominently in Madrid’s attack for years to come.

TEAMtalk understands PSG have been left furious after seeing their pursuit unravel at the final hurdle.

The French champions had spent weeks working on a deal and, until recently, remained confident they would secure Diomande’s signature, with club president Al-Khelaifi personally leading negotiations with Mintzlaff.

However, sources close to the situation have told TEAMtalk that neither Diomande’s camp nor Real Madrid have any sympathy for PSG’s position.

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Real Madrid successfully hijack Yan Diomande to PSG

Both believe the Ligue 1 champions have only themselves to blame after weeks of talks failed to produce the decisive breakthrough, allowing Madrid to seize the initiative.

Real’s decisive approach, coupled with Mourinho’s clear vision for the player, ultimately convinced Diomande that the Santiago Bernabeu represented the best move for his career, despite PSG having been his preferred destination for much of the summer.

The failure to land Diomande is also expected to have a significant knock-on effect on PSG’s squad planning.

TEAMtalk understands PSG had been prepared to sanction Bradley Barcola’s departure had Diomande arrived this summer.

With Diomande now heading to Madrid, PSG are expected to retain Barcola, making it increasingly unlikely the France international will leave this summer despite sustained Premier League interest.

Instead, Real Madrid look set to secure one of Europe’s most coveted young attackers, while PSG are left reassessing their options after missing out on a player they had long expected to sign.