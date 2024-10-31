Keith Wyness feels that Trent Alexander-Arnold will see joining Real Madrid as a “very appealing opportunity” with the chance to play there “hard to give up”.

Alexander-Arnold seems to be firmly at the top of Real’s right-back shortlist. That’s partly because of an injury to Dani Carvajal, which could see him signed in January, and partly because his own Liverpool deal is up in the summer, when he could join for free.

Reports are varying over when he is most likely to join, if the move happens.

But according to Wyness, there’s a high likelihood it does, with the appeal of a club like Real, and the life that comes with playing for them, a tough one to say no to.

“My own gut feeling is that Trent has decided Real Madrid is a very appealing opportunity. He’ll go overseas as a young player after seeing the success that others have had with a fantastic lifestyle,” Wyness told Football Insider.

“I remember selling Thomas Gravesen to Real Madrid – he said it was 85 per cent show business and 15 per cent football.

“There’s an appeal unique to Madrid for younger players. To have that on your CV when you retire, it’s hard to give up that opportunity.”

All roads lead to Real

Multiple reports have suggested that Alexander-Arnold is likely to end up with Real.

Of late, it has been suggested he has rejected multiple contract offers from Liverpool as he intends to leave the club.

Other pundits have also revealed they feel the right-back has decided to move to Real.

Tim Sherwood has stated “he’s gone”, and that decision came quickly after the La Liga giants came in for him.

Real round-up: More Prem stars on radar

Real are clearly enamoured with a lot of the talent on show in the Premier League.

A report has detailed how their ultimate goal is the signing of Manchester City midfielder Rodri.

He is said to be their preferred replacement for Aurelien Tchouameni.

But the Frenchman could be packaged in a deal to sign star Chelsea midfielder Enzo Fernandez, who it’s said Real will either pay £100million for, or offer up Tchouameni to slice the asking price.

Alexander-Arnold a Liverpool icon

If Alexander-Arnold is to leave Liverpool in the near future, he’ll do so with at least eight club honours to his name, having contributed to each of them.

The club will be losing one of their icons, and Real will be getting a hugely impressive asset who knows how to win.