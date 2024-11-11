Real Madrid and Barcelona are keen on signing Georgian wonderkid Saba Kharebashvili, according to reports.

Both the Italian and Spanish press claim Real Madrid and Barcelona are among a host of top European sides vying for the left-back, who can also play as a central defensive midfielder or right-back. Italian reporters were the first to detail the growing interest in Kharebashvili, 16, particularly from Serie A clubs, but there is one key reason why he could end up in La Liga.

Kharebashvili’s current side, Georgian outfit Dinamo Tbilisi, have established a base in Spain.

According to Spanish outlet AS, Dinamo hope to use this office to increase the amount of homegrown players they sell to major clubs. This in turn puts Madrid and Barcelona in strong positions as the race for Kharebashvili heats up.

The report describes Kharebashvili as a ‘future star’ at the highest level as he has three exciting attributes. The full-back can marry great technical ability with maturity beyond his years and tactical awareness, traits which have allowed him to rise rapidly through Dinamo’s setup.

Kharebashvili is a history-maker. In July, he featured in Dinamo’s Europa Conference League game against Mornar at the age of just 15 years, 10 months and eight days.

This saw the teenager break Youssoufa Moukoko’s record to become the youngest player to appear in a UEFA club competition. Borussia Dortmund striker Moukoko – currently on loan at Nice – had previously broken the record at 16 years and 18 days.

The fact Kharebashvili has already played 26 times for Dinamo, despite not even being 17, shows he is way ahead of other players at his age and suggests he has amazing potential.

Madrid and Barcelona always want to have the best young players on their books, with Los Blancos president Florentino Perez in particular happy to spend big money to land such wonderkids.

Kharebashvili the next big Georgian star?

Should Madrid and Barca get into a bidding war for the Georgia U17 international, then Dinamo will be set to make good money on their academy product.

Georgia has not generally been viewed as a football powerhouse in the 21st century, but some of their top players are starting to get recognition.

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia also came through at Dinamo Tbilisi and is now starring for Napoli, leading to interest from clubs such as Manchester United and Liverpool.

His Georgia team-mate Giorgi Mamardashvili has established himself as one of the best goalkeepers in La Liga and is due to join Liverpool in the summer.

Kharebashvili still has a long way to go to reach the level of those players. However, he will be hoping to emulate Kvaratskhelia and Mamardashvili by shining at the top level, and either Madrid or Barca could give the youngster that opportunity.

Real Madrid eye big January deal; Barcelona to sting Man Utd

Meanwhile, Madrid are preparing to dip into the transfer market after Eder Militao suffered another ACL injury.

The Spanish media state former Manchester City man Aymeric Laporte is top of a three-man shortlist for Carlo Ancelotti.

Find out more here.

Elsewhere, Hansi Flick could play a key role in Barca landing an elite star.

Madrid and Man Utd have both been linked with Alphonso Davies as his Bayern Munich contract winds down.

But TEAMtalk can reveal that Barca believe they have a good chance of winning the chase for the left-back. Click here for all the details.