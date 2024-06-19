When the 2024 Copa America kicks off in the United States on July 20, Real Madrid will be well represented.

The 2023-24 La Liga and Champions League winners will have star attacking duo Vinicius Junior and Rodrygo on show for Brazil, as well as incoming teenager sensation Endrick and centre-back Eder Militao, while midfielder Federico Valverde is set to be one of Marcelo Bielsa’s key men for Uruguay.

But by the time the 2024-25 campaign begins, there could be yet more Copa America standouts on show at the Bernabeu.

Here are five reported Real Madrid targets to look out for at the tournament.

Alphonso Davies

Entering the final year of his Bayern Munich contract and with no renewal yet in sight, there has long been a sense that Alphonso Davies is destined for Real Madrid this summer.

The flying Canadian full-back, still just 23 years old, is one of the most decorated North American players of all time, with five Bundesliga titles and a Champions League trophy already to his name.

Although Bayern lost their Bundesliga supremacy to Bayer Leverkusen this past season, Davies’ five assists equalled his best tally since arriving in the German top flight.

Davies is one of few players in the world who would represent a positional upgrade for Carlo Ancelotti’s all-conquering side, with Ferland Mendy, a €53 million signing from Lyon five years ago, the current occupant of the left-back role at the Bernabeu.

Alexis Mac Allister

One of the signings of the 2023-24 Premier League season, Alexis Mac Allister was instrumental in Liverpool’s rise to third place and their title push in Jurgen Klopp’s final season in charge at Anfield.

The Argentinian playmaker joined the Reds from Brighton for a bargain £35 million last summer and shone both as a deep-lying playmaker and further forward as a No.10. The 25-year-old was a key figure in Lionel Scaloni’s side’s 2022 World Cup triumph and he will be central to Argentina’s hopes of retaining the Copa America.

Rumours of a £60 million release clause in his Liverpool contract have sparked whispers that Real Madrid could soon swoop for Mac Allister, with reports in his native Argentina claiming the European champions view him as an ideal replacement for the retiring Toni Kroos.

“I’m not talking about assumptions, I’m very happy with Liverpool,” Mac Allister said recently.

Santiago Gimenez

One of the potential breakout stars of the 2024 Copa America, Mexico’s Argentina-born striker Santiago Gimenez is a player in high demand this summer.

Linked with Liverpool, Arsenal and Manchester United, the 23-year-old scored 26 goals in 41 games for Feyenoord last season, following up on a return of 23 in all competitions that helped help fire the Rotterdam club to an Eredivisie title in his maiden term in the Netherlands under new Anfield boss Arne Slot.

Despite his stellar club form, though, Gimenez is yet to translate his prolific touch to the international stage, with just four goals from 27 caps for Mexico.

Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain are also reportedly interested in Gimenez, with Feyenoord said to be demanding £87 million for their star striker.

Cristian Romero

After adding Kylian Mbappe and Endrick to an already star-studded attacking line-up, Madrid will reportedly turn their attention to defensive reinforcements this summer and Tottenham centre-back Cristian Romero has been identified as a key target, according to claims in Argentina.

Spurs forked out £42.5 million to sign Romero from Atalanta in 2022 after initially taking the standout defender on loan. And despite a sketchy disciplinary record, the 26-year-old has developed into one of the Premier League best players in his position, forming a formidable central-defensive partnership with new arrival Micky van de Ven last season.

According to sources in London, though, Tottenham are reluctant to part ways with the 31-cap Argentinian World Cup winner and would demand a huge fee if they are to be convinced to sell.

Julian Alvarez

Another Premier League-based Argentinian star reportedly attracting interest from the 15-time champions of Europe is Manchester City’s Julian Alvarez.

The versatile former River Plate forward has scored 36 goals in 103 games for Pep Guardiola’s side since he was signed for £14 million in 2022. The 24-year-old was a significant contributor to City’s Treble in the 2022-23 season, his first campaign with the club, playing in numerous positions across the front line, scoring 17 goals and providing five assists.

Despite his impressive start to life at the Etihad, however, reports in Brazil claim City are ready to offer Alvarez to Madrid in part-exchange for Selecao striker Rodrygo this summer. This follows from a report in Argentina back in October that Los Blancos were interested in signing the 31-cap Albiceleste attacker.

