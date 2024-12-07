Aurelien Tchouameni could be sold by Real Madrid to PSG

Real Madrid would reportedly be willing to sell Aurelien Tchouameni to Paris Saint-Germain if the French giants offered an €85million fee for the midfielder.

Tchouameni joined Real in 2022 as a €100million (£83m/$105.7m) asset. He has since helped them to triumphs in the Champions League, La Liga and a few other competitions.

The Frenchman has had some injury troubles, though, and Real currently find themselves in the shadow of Barcelona in La Liga.

It’s suggested by Spanish outlet Defensa Central that Tchouameni is ‘not performing at his best level’ and his decline over recent seasons has been ‘noticeable’.

And while Real publicly state he is not for sale, the outlet suggests a transfer from €80-85million (£60m/$84.5m-£70.5m/$89.8m) could be enough for them to let him go.

That is amid reported interest from PSG, whose board are said to be keen on Tchouameni.

However, manager Luis Enrique is said not to be convinced by the 24-year-old, and the conflict could mean the transfer is not one which is made.

PSG would contend with Liverpool

If the French outfit were to go after Tchouameni, it seems they could have to contend with Liverpool.

They wanted the Frenchman when he signed for Real, and have been frequently linked with him since.

The Reds have even been said to be willing to sacrifice current midfield star Ryan Gravenberch in order to land Tchouameni.

While it seems unlikely that they would actually give up one of their best players all season, Liverpool could make a move for Real’s star, knowing he could be available.

Real Madrid round-up: Man Utd stars courted

Real are now said to be keeping their eye on Manchester United centre-back Lisandro Martinez for a potential move ahead of next season.

He’s the second Red Devils defender on their list at the moment, after reports suggested they are willing to pay £45million for Diogo Dalot.

They have also recently been linked with the signing of Bournemouth left-back Milos Kerkez.

But they may have an even tougher task in landing Trent Alexander-Arnold than previously thought, given Manchester City are now said to be attempting to land the Liverpool right-back, amid suggestions he could yet pen a new deal with the Reds.

